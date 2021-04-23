JOB DESCRIPTION: SNR ACCOUNTANT
We are looking for a strong, vivacious, and robust individual in the role of Accountant. Minimum BCom degree. Must have solid 5 years experience in an Accounting role. Must have excellent management of people performance experience. Will work hand-in-hand with Group Financial Manager. Experience in a manufacturing environment will be of advantage. Must be willing to work in a fast and demanding work environment. Must be willing to go the extra mile in getting the job done. Must be success-driven and career orientated.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Check and approve local creditor recons and follow up on reconciling items
- Responsible for part of month-end journals
- General Ledger recons
- Part of quarterly and annual Financial Reporting, working closely with the auditors and rest
of finance team
- Open Purchase orders and GRIR Accounts
- Monthly SAP reports
- Training and bursaries
- The download of tax-sensitive accounts
- Manual invoices
- Sundry debtors
KEY STRENGTHS / ABILITIES
- Able to work autonomously as well as part of a team
- Must be energetic, active, and a go-getter
- Adaptive and creative to meet deadlines
- High level of attention to detail
- Strong work ethic
- Exceptional communication skills
- Exceptionally good conflict management skills and experience
- Must have multiple business unit experience
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- SAP experience will be an advantage
- BCom Degree (minimum)
- 5 – 6 years’ solid experience in an Accountant role
- Own transport
Desired Skills:
- Creditor recon
- Month-end journals
- General Ledger recons
- Financial reporting
- Working with auditors
- Purchase orders
- GRIR Accounts
- Monthly SAP reports
- Training and bursaries
- Tax-sensitive account
- Manual invoices
- Sundry debtors
- Multiple business unit experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- 13th cheque
- Pension/Provident
- 2 x Annual incentives