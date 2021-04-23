Accountant

JOB DESCRIPTION: SNR ACCOUNTANT

We are looking for a strong, vivacious, and robust individual in the role of Accountant. Minimum BCom degree. Must have solid 5 years experience in an Accounting role. Must have excellent management of people performance experience. Will work hand-in-hand with Group Financial Manager. Experience in a manufacturing environment will be of advantage. Must be willing to work in a fast and demanding work environment. Must be willing to go the extra mile in getting the job done. Must be success-driven and career orientated.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Check and approve local creditor recons and follow up on reconciling items

Responsible for part of month-end journals

General Ledger recons

Part of quarterly and annual Financial Reporting, working closely with the auditors and rest

of finance team

Open Purchase orders and GRIR Accounts

Monthly SAP reports

Training and bursaries

The download of tax-sensitive accounts

Manual invoices

Sundry debtors

KEY STRENGTHS / ABILITIES

Able to work autonomously as well as part of a team

Must be energetic, active, and a go-getter

Adaptive and creative to meet deadlines

High level of attention to detail

Strong work ethic

Exceptional communication skills

Exceptionally good conflict management skills and experience

Must have multiple business unit experience

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

SAP experience will be an advantage

BCom Degree (minimum)

5 – 6 years’ solid experience in an Accountant role

Own transport

Desired Skills:

Creditor recon

Month-end journals

General Ledger recons

Financial reporting

Working with auditors

Purchase orders

GRIR Accounts

Monthly SAP reports

Training and bursaries

Tax-sensitive account

Manual invoices

Sundry debtors

Multiple business unit experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

13th cheque

Pension/Provident

2 x Annual incentives

Learn more/Apply for this position