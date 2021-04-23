Accountant

JOB DESCRIPTION: SNR ACCOUNTANT
We are looking for a strong, vivacious, and robust individual in the role of Accountant. Minimum BCom degree. Must have solid 5 years experience in an Accounting role. Must have excellent management of people performance experience. Will work hand-in-hand with Group Financial Manager. Experience in a manufacturing environment will be of advantage. Must be willing to work in a fast and demanding work environment. Must be willing to go the extra mile in getting the job done. Must be success-driven and career orientated.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Check and approve local creditor recons and follow up on reconciling items
  • Responsible for part of month-end journals
  • General Ledger recons
  • Part of quarterly and annual Financial Reporting, working closely with the auditors and rest

of finance team

  • Open Purchase orders and GRIR Accounts
  • Monthly SAP reports
  • Training and bursaries
  • The download of tax-sensitive accounts
  • Manual invoices
  • Sundry debtors

KEY STRENGTHS / ABILITIES

  • Able to work autonomously as well as part of a team
  • Must be energetic, active, and a go-getter
  • Adaptive and creative to meet deadlines
  • High level of attention to detail
  • Strong work ethic
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • Exceptionally good conflict management skills and experience
  • Must have multiple business unit experience

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • SAP experience will be an advantage
  • BCom Degree (minimum)
  • 5 – 6 years’ solid experience in an Accountant role
  • Own transport

Desired Skills:

  • Creditor recon
  • Month-end journals
  • General Ledger recons
  • Financial reporting
  • Working with auditors
  • Purchase orders
  • GRIR Accounts
  • Monthly SAP reports
  • Training and bursaries
  • Tax-sensitive account
  • Manual invoices
  • Sundry debtors
  • Multiple business unit experience

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • 13th cheque
  • Pension/Provident
  • 2 x Annual incentives

