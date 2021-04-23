Accounts Payable Manager

Large retailer seeks above average AP Manager to manage a massive team who oversee the cycle of invoice matching, claim and price discrepancy management.

Candidate must come from a retail background with extensive managerial experience. You will be responsible for handling settlement discounts for each supplier and managing cash flow requirements. In addition you will ensure supplier rebates are correctly reported, calculated and collected when due, all general ledger reconciliations are completed monthly and all reconciling items are cleared. As part of your key deliverables you will regularly produce analytical reports on creditors income and expenses. If this describes you join the company that rewards hard work and are extremely staff centric.

Desired Skills:

Management

Retail

Sap

Rebates

General Ledger

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

