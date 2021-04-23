Analyst Developer (Android) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant degree in Information Technology or Software Development
Experience
- 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience.
- 3-5 Java & Kotlin development
- Android 5+ and Android Studio expertise
Knowledge
Knowledge of:
- New Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
- Using 3rd party libraries.
- Good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
- Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage
- IT systems development processes (SDLC); Application development; Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle; Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML; Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.