Application Architect

Output / core task:

Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions by:

· Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction

· Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements

· Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account

· Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance

· Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability

· Responsible for roadmap for future changes

· Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects

· Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

Qualifications:

· Grade 12

· Any relevant IT Qualifications (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Experience:

· >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation

· Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage

· Experience in Microsoft Software Development

Knowledge:

· Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g., .Net)

· Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design

· Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable

· Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors

· Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models

· Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

Competencies:

· Strong analytical & numerical ability

· Problem solving skills, pragmatic

· Conceptual thinker

· Good communication / interpersonal skills

(including presentation and facilitation skills)

· Influencing

· Action / results orientation

· Quality orientation

· Persistence; follow through

· Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

· Assertive leadership skills

· Strong Interpersonal skills

· Coaching, Developing others

