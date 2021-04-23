Application Architect

Output / core task:
Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions by:
· Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction
· Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
· Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account
· Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
· Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
· Responsible for roadmap for future changes
· Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects
· Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance
Qualifications:
· Grade 12
· Any relevant IT Qualifications (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation
Experience:
· >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation
· Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage
· Experience in Microsoft Software Development
Knowledge:
· Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g., .Net)
· Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
· Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
· Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
· Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models
· Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies
Competencies:
· Strong analytical & numerical ability
· Problem solving skills, pragmatic
· Conceptual thinker
· Good communication / interpersonal skills
(including presentation and facilitation skills)
· Influencing
· Action / results orientation
· Quality orientation
· Persistence; follow through
· Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
· Assertive leadership skills
· Strong Interpersonal skills
· Coaching, Developing others