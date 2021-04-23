Architect: Data Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design and provide guidelines to facilitate projects within the Innovation Team
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 7 years’ experience in Data architecture / design
- Basic project management experience
Ideal:
- Strong technical background in development of data systems
- Communication and coordination skills
- Strong background in designing cloud based technology solutions
- Leading functional or technical architecture within a Data environment
- Working in an Agile environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- A relevant degree in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Database analysis and design
- ETL and ELT
- Data integration concepts
- Data lakes
- Big data concepts
- Relational and non-relational data stores
- Cloud computing concepts
- Technical Test Plan Design
- DAMA Principles and practice
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems
- Agile development life cycle
- DAMA IBOK – Data management principals
Solid understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Agile development life cycle
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.