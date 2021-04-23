ART LEAD / GRAPHIC DESIGNER

My client, a thriving retailer, is looking for a strong Graphic Designer with 4 years experience in Art Direction or as an Art Lead to join their dynamic team. Industry experience should include either Advertising , Retail, or Magazine.

Requirements:

National Diploma/Degree in Graphic Design or a related creative field

Skilled use of Mac and associated design programs (Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign

Minimum of 4 years’ experience as an Art Director/Graphic Designer at an advertising agency, magazine or in house retail agency.

Experience in above/below the line production

Advantageous – annual reports typesetting (DTP/Typesetter)

Duties:

Clear and brand relevant interpretation of client briefs.

Layout and art direction of fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.

Design and roll out of graphic elements used in fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.

Adapting and rolling out approved concepts to digital media.

Brand custodian of correct use of client corporate identities and brand guidelines.

Responsible for supplying marketing campaigns to final production stage (making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colours etc.)

Ability to work in a team as well as independently while collaborating with photographers, stylists, re-touchers, videographers and design partners.

Deal with pressure and deadlines while keeping budgets and production constraints in mind.

Have an active interest in fashion, graphic design and are passionate about the work you deliver.

Experience/ability to process company annual reports typesetting (DTP/Typesetter) will be a major advantage

Personal Requirements:

Pro-active

Team player

Adheres to Principles and Values

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicates Information

Problem Analysis and Judgment

Quality and Detail Orientation

Customer Focus

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Duties:

Clear and brand relevant interpretation of client briefs.

Layout and art direction of fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.

Design and roll out of graphic elements used in fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.

Adapting and rolling out approved concepts to digital media.

Brand custodian of correct use of client corporate identities and brand guidelines.

Responsible for supplying marketing campaigns to final production stage (making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colours etc.)

Ability to work in a team as well as independently while collaborating with photographers, stylists, re-touchers, videographers and design partners.

Deal with pressure and deadlines while keeping budgets and production constraints in mind.

Don’t delay, send your today!

Learn more/Apply for this position