ART LEAD / GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Apr 23, 2021

My client, a thriving retailer, is looking for a strong Graphic Designer with 4 years experience in Art Direction or as an Art Lead to join their dynamic team. Industry experience should include either Advertising , Retail, or Magazine.

Requirements:

  • National Diploma/Degree in Graphic Design or a related creative field
  • Skilled use of Mac and associated design programs (Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience as an Art Director/Graphic Designer at an advertising agency, magazine or in house retail agency.
  • Experience in above/below the line production
  • Advantageous – annual reports typesetting (DTP/Typesetter)

Duties:

  • Clear and brand relevant interpretation of client briefs.
  • Layout and art direction of fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.
  • Design and roll out of graphic elements used in fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.
  • Adapting and rolling out approved concepts to digital media.
  • Brand custodian of correct use of client corporate identities and brand guidelines.
  • Responsible for supplying marketing campaigns to final production stage (making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colours etc.)
  • Ability to work in a team as well as independently while collaborating with photographers, stylists, re-touchers, videographers and design partners.
  • Deal with pressure and deadlines while keeping budgets and production constraints in mind.
  • Have an active interest in fashion, graphic design and are passionate about the work you deliver.
  • Experience/ability to process company annual reports typesetting (DTP/Typesetter) will be a major advantage

Personal Requirements:

  • Pro-active
  • Team player
  • Adheres to Principles and Values
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicates Information
  • Problem Analysis and Judgment
  • Quality and Detail Orientation
  • Customer Focus
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

