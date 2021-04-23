ART LEAD / GRAPHIC DESIGNER

My client, a thriving retailer, is looking for a strong Graphic Designer with 4 years experience in Art Direction or as an Art Lead to join their dynamic team. Industry experience should include either Advertising , Retail, or Magazine.
Requirements:
- National Diploma/Degree in Graphic Design or a related creative field
- Skilled use of Mac and associated design programs (Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience as an Art Director/Graphic Designer at an advertising agency, magazine or in house retail agency.
- Experience in above/below the line production
- Advantageous – annual reports typesetting (DTP/Typesetter)
Duties:
- Clear and brand relevant interpretation of client briefs.
- Layout and art direction of fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.
- Design and roll out of graphic elements used in fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.
- Adapting and rolling out approved concepts to digital media.
- Brand custodian of correct use of client corporate identities and brand guidelines.
- Responsible for supplying marketing campaigns to final production stage (making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colours etc.)
- Ability to work in a team as well as independently while collaborating with photographers, stylists, re-touchers, videographers and design partners.
- Deal with pressure and deadlines while keeping budgets and production constraints in mind.
- Have an active interest in fashion, graphic design and are passionate about the work you deliver.
- Experience/ability to process company annual reports typesetting (DTP/Typesetter) will be a major advantage
Personal Requirements:
- Pro-active
- Team player
- Adheres to Principles and Values
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicates Information
- Problem Analysis and Judgment
- Quality and Detail Orientation
- Customer Focus
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Duties:
- Clear and brand relevant interpretation of client briefs.
- Layout and art direction of fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.
- Design and roll out of graphic elements used in fashion retail marketing campaigns from brief to final artwork.
- Adapting and rolling out approved concepts to digital media.
- Brand custodian of correct use of client corporate identities and brand guidelines.
- Responsible for supplying marketing campaigns to final production stage (making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colours etc.)
- Ability to work in a team as well as independently while collaborating with photographers, stylists, re-touchers, videographers and design partners.
- Deal with pressure and deadlines while keeping budgets and production constraints in mind.
Don’t delay, send your today!