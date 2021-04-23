Block of Adapt IT shareholders supports Volaris offer

Adapt IT has notified shareholders that Volaris has obtained irrevocable undertakings from Adapt IT shareholders holding 44,4% of Adapt IT shares, to vote in favour of a Volaris acquisition offer.

On 7 April, Volaris and Adapt IT confirmed that Volaris had made an offer to acquire up to 100% of the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) of Adapt IT.

Volaris has now received an irrevocable undertaking from Blacksheep Master Fund, an Adapt IT shareholder, confirming its undertaking to vote in favour of the offer.

This brings the percentage of shareholders committed to voting favourof Volaris to 44,4%.