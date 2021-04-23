Board Secretary (6 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client in Pretoria is looking to appoint a temporary Board Secretary on a 6 Months Contract.

Purpose of the job:

The Board Secretary is responsible for advising the Board, CEO and Senior Management on compliance and governance related matters and for ensuring the Board is aware of any law (s) relevant to or affecting the Board and the company. The Board Secretary is furthermore responsible for the planning, administration and coordination of all Board activities and function in the governance of the company. The role reports to and works closely with the chairperson of the Board, and also reports to the Chief Executive Officer on a day-to-day administrative issues. The role also works with the CEO and Executives to carry out the resolutions of the Board.

Key Performance Areas:

Compliance and governance advise

Administration and management

Management of meetings

Records and information management

Stakeholder communication and engagement

Board performance management

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field (a legal and /CIS qualification will be an added advantage)

Exceptional secretarial and administrative skills

Good knowledge of corporate governance and compliance prescripts and relevant legislation, including public sector legislation

At least 5 Year’s experience in Board/Company Secretary role, preferably within the state entity

Professional Registrations:

Professional registration with relevant body e.g Chartered institute of secretaries

Computer skills:

To preform this job successfully, an individual should have knowledge of:

Word processing software

PowerPoint presentation software

Excel spreadsheet software

Ms Project and Visio Project management software

Internet explorer and internet-based utility programs

