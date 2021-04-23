Business Development Officer

The purpose of the role is to achieve sales performance objectives by partnering with Branch Relationship Managers for both new and existing Clients. Ideal candidate will have a B.Comm degree (NQF level no. 7) and a RE5 certficate, preferably someone with a minimum of 2-5 years’ experience in Commercial banking and Business development. The individual is required to be well groomed,well spoken and have the ability to sell banking products in the market place.

Desired Skills:

Relationship building

Teamwork

Value Driven

Results Driven

Client Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

HBZ Bank Limited represents the first major investment in South Africa by a Swiss based Banking Group. HBZ Bank was launched in South Africa in 1995 and has a global foot print in Nine countries. HBZ Bank Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich.

This ensures that services in the best Swiss traditions are provided to its South African customers. Our Values are to provide a specialized range of banking products by understanding and fulfilling the needs of our customers via knowledgeable, experienced and professional staff who offer personal, friendly, efficient and secure service.

Learn more/Apply for this position