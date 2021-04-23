Business Development Officer

Apr 23, 2021

The purpose of the role is to achieve sales performance objectives by partnering with Branch Relationship Managers for both new and existing Clients. Ideal candidate will have a B.Comm degree (NQF level no. 7) and a RE5 certficate, preferably someone with a minimum of 2-5 years’ experience in Commercial banking and Business development. The individual is required to be well groomed,well spoken and have the ability to sell banking products in the market place.

Desired Skills:

  • Relationship building
  • Teamwork
  • Value Driven
  • Results Driven
  • Client Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

HBZ Bank Limited represents the first major investment in South Africa by a Swiss based Banking Group. HBZ Bank was launched in South Africa in 1995 and has a global foot print in Nine countries. HBZ Bank Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich.
This ensures that services in the best Swiss traditions are provided to its South African customers. Our Values are to provide a specialized range of banking products by understanding and fulfilling the needs of our customers via knowledgeable, experienced and professional staff who offer personal, friendly, efficient and secure service.

