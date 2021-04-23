C#.Net Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Design, develop and implement innovative software solutions to address complex business issues as the next C#.Net Software Engineer sought by a global Software Tech company. You must possess a 3-Year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Engineering or similar discipline, have 4+ years’ experience designing and building software applications in C# and .NET, proven experience in HTML, CSS, Material, CS Grid, SOAP, REST, Azure, Git, GitHub, OAuth and OpenID Connect, Razor / Blazor, TypeScript with JavaScript frameworks like Angular, VUE and [URL Removed] and recommend tools, techniques, and processes to ensure the highest quality product platform. Interpret business requirements to articulate the business needs to be addressed. Follow best software engineering practice. Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code. Troubleshoot code level problems quickly and efficiently. Work within a team, following Agile development methodologies. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – Minimum 3-year Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar field. Experience/Skills – 4+ Years of solid industry experience designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.

Well versed in various architectural styles and design patterns.

Recent proven hands-on experience in building applications that address complex business issues. Must have proven experience in –

Web Development – HTML, CSS, Material and CS Grid.

Web Back End Technologies e.g., SOAP, REST.

Microsoft Azure.

Git, GitHub. Experience with security especially in OAuth and OpenID Connect.

Strong practical experience in developing web applications, server and cloud-based technologies.

Experience designing and implementing secure database systems.

Strong technical understanding of .NET and application design.

.NET Core, EF Core, ASP.Net Core MVC.

Razor or Blazor.

TypeScript with JavaScript frameworks like Angular, VUE and React.

Entity Framework.

SQL and relational database programming skills.

Must be a South African citizen or hold a valid work permit. Advantageous – GitHub actions.

Mobile development in Xamarin and / or NativeScript.

Linux.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies. ATTRIBUTES: Willingness to learn and research new technologies and be up to date with current practices.

Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

Ability to make considered decisions.