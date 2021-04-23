Civil Engineer (Water)

Apr 23, 2021

My client is a specialist firm of consulting engineers and scientists based in South Africa. They design, develop and implement innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions that are environmentally supportive.

Qualifications:

  • BSc Eng (civil) / BEng (Hons) (civil).
  • Preferably MSc or MEng in hydrology and hydraulics.

Experience:

  • 4 to 10 years’ practical experience in work similar to that described below.

Hydrology:
The candidate will be required to carry out hydrological analyses focussed mainly on, but not limited to:

  • Acquisition and processing of hydrological data (rainfall, runoff, evaporation).
  • Hydrological parameters (eg, MAP, MAE, MAR).
  • Catchment delineation.
  • Surface water runoff calculations (eg. MAR, Seasonal and dry weather flows, etc.) for site specific catchment areas.
  • Flood peak runoff calculations (applying industry acceptable deterministic, statistical, empirical and dynamic modelling methods).
  • Water balance analysis and modelling (principles of conservation of mass, including dam sizing).
  • Reservoir and canal routing (dynamic water level analysis).
  • Floodline determination.
  • Surface water impact assessment.
  • Flood risk and flood hazard assessment.
  • There is a strong preference for a candidate with experience in the development and assessment of water balances using GoldSim.

Hydraulics:
The candidate will be required to carry out hydraulic analyses and designs, focussed mainly on, but not limited to:

  • Water surface backwater profiling (applying the principles to be used in floodline modelling).
  • Flood attenuation (whether in reservoirs or upstream of culverts, applying the principles to determine the attenuated volumes, reduced release peak flows, etc.)
  • Canal flow (applying hydraulic theory and principles for free surface flow)
  • Spillway design (hydraulic design and optimisation with flood routing and attenuation calculations)
  • Energy dissipating and erosion control structures.
  • Dam break analysis.

Other skills:
The following additional technical and personal skills are considered important:

  • Good understanding of surface water management.
  • Working knowledge of legislation, regulations and guidelines pertaining to water management in the mining and industrial context.
  • Excellent written and spoken English, including technical report writing skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills, with ability to work, interact, communicate and contribute positively in a team environment.

Software:

  • General: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Projects, AutoCAD (Civil 3D)
  • Programming / coding experience (Visual Basic, Python)
  • Experience in the following additional software would be useful: GoldSim, PC-SWMM, UPFLOOD, HEC-RAS, WRSM2005, Flo-2D, QGIS/ArcGIS, ModelMaker.

Learn more/Apply for this position