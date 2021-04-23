Civil Engineer (Water)

My client is a specialist firm of consulting engineers and scientists based in South Africa. They design, develop and implement innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions that are environmentally supportive.
Qualifications:
- BSc Eng (civil) / BEng (Hons) (civil).
- Preferably MSc or MEng in hydrology and hydraulics.
Experience:
- 4 to 10 years’ practical experience in work similar to that described below.
Hydrology:
The candidate will be required to carry out hydrological analyses focussed mainly on, but not limited to:
- Acquisition and processing of hydrological data (rainfall, runoff, evaporation).
- Hydrological parameters (eg, MAP, MAE, MAR).
- Catchment delineation.
- Surface water runoff calculations (eg. MAR, Seasonal and dry weather flows, etc.) for site specific catchment areas.
- Flood peak runoff calculations (applying industry acceptable deterministic, statistical, empirical and dynamic modelling methods).
- Water balance analysis and modelling (principles of conservation of mass, including dam sizing).
- Reservoir and canal routing (dynamic water level analysis).
- Floodline determination.
- Surface water impact assessment.
- Flood risk and flood hazard assessment.
- There is a strong preference for a candidate with experience in the development and assessment of water balances using GoldSim.
Hydraulics:
The candidate will be required to carry out hydraulic analyses and designs, focussed mainly on, but not limited to:
- Water surface backwater profiling (applying the principles to be used in floodline modelling).
- Flood attenuation (whether in reservoirs or upstream of culverts, applying the principles to determine the attenuated volumes, reduced release peak flows, etc.)
- Canal flow (applying hydraulic theory and principles for free surface flow)
- Spillway design (hydraulic design and optimisation with flood routing and attenuation calculations)
- Energy dissipating and erosion control structures.
- Dam break analysis.
Other skills:
The following additional technical and personal skills are considered important:
- Good understanding of surface water management.
- Working knowledge of legislation, regulations and guidelines pertaining to water management in the mining and industrial context.
- Excellent written and spoken English, including technical report writing skills.
- Good interpersonal skills, with ability to work, interact, communicate and contribute positively in a team environment.
Software:
- General: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Projects, AutoCAD (Civil 3D)
- Programming / coding experience (Visual Basic, Python)
- Experience in the following additional software would be useful: GoldSim, PC-SWMM, UPFLOOD, HEC-RAS, WRSM2005, Flo-2D, QGIS/ArcGIS, ModelMaker.