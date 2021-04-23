Clinical Underwriter (Cape Town)

Managed Care organisation seeks to employ a Clinical Underwriter with the following experience and credentials:

Investigation of non-disclosure cases and providing decisions made in line with underwriting guidelines as per scheme rules and Medical Schemes Act

Process the loading of waiting periods for specific conditions in line with underwriting guidelines

Medical Assessment of cases

Provision of underwriting, non-disclosure and claims advise and support for moderate and complex cases

Medical Assessments, Non-Disclosure decisions, Review of Claims and Authorisations

Conduct underwriting and medical research in collaboration with stakeholders

Key Requirements:

Excellent clinical underwriting and non-disclosure process knowledge (2-3 years)

Medical Aid industry experience (2-3 years)

Clinical Health Risk Management experience (2-3 years)

Matric qualification

Clinical Degree in either Nursing, Physiotherapy or Occupational Health

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Clinical Degree

Copy of current Registration with relevant industry body (SANC or HPCSA)

Comprehensive CV detailing your Clinical Underwriting experience

Desired Skills:

Underwriter

Underwriting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

