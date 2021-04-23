Clinical Underwriter (Cape Town)

Apr 23, 2021

Managed Care organisation seeks to employ a Clinical Underwriter with the following experience and credentials:

  • Investigation of non-disclosure cases and providing decisions made in line with underwriting guidelines as per scheme rules and Medical Schemes Act
  • Process the loading of waiting periods for specific conditions in line with underwriting guidelines
  • Medical Assessment of cases
  • Provision of underwriting, non-disclosure and claims advise and support for moderate and complex cases
  • Medical Assessments, Non-Disclosure decisions, Review of Claims and Authorisations
  • Conduct underwriting and medical research in collaboration with stakeholders

Key Requirements:

  • Excellent clinical underwriting and non-disclosure process knowledge (2-3 years)
  • Medical Aid industry experience (2-3 years)
  • Clinical Health Risk Management experience (2-3 years)
  • Matric qualification
  • Clinical Degree in either Nursing, Physiotherapy or Occupational Health

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

  • Copy of Matric Certificate
  • Copy of Clinical Degree
  • Copy of current Registration with relevant industry body (SANC or HPCSA)
  • Comprehensive CV detailing your Clinical Underwriting experience

Desired Skills:

  • Underwriter
  • Underwriting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

