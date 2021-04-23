Clinical Underwriter (Cape Town)

Managed Care organisation seeks to employ a Clinical Underwriter with the following experience and credentials:
- Investigation of non-disclosure cases and providing decisions made in line with underwriting guidelines as per scheme rules and Medical Schemes Act
- Process the loading of waiting periods for specific conditions in line with underwriting guidelines
- Medical Assessment of cases
- Provision of underwriting, non-disclosure and claims advise and support for moderate and complex cases
- Medical Assessments, Non-Disclosure decisions, Review of Claims and Authorisations
- Conduct underwriting and medical research in collaboration with stakeholders
Key Requirements:
- Excellent clinical underwriting and non-disclosure process knowledge (2-3 years)
- Medical Aid industry experience (2-3 years)
- Clinical Health Risk Management experience (2-3 years)
- Matric qualification
- Clinical Degree in either Nursing, Physiotherapy or Occupational Health
To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]
Supporting documentation required:
- Copy of Matric Certificate
- Copy of Clinical Degree
- Copy of current Registration with relevant industry body (SANC or HPCSA)
- Comprehensive CV detailing your Clinical Underwriting experience
Desired Skills:
- Underwriter
- Underwriting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree