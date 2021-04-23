Commercial Sales Manager

My client seeks to employ a Durban based Commercial Manager (Sales Manager). The ideal candidate will be a self driven and focussed individual, with at least 3 years relevant experience in a Managerial position.
POSITION DUTIES:
- Acquire new customers and enhance and maintain current customer base
- Effectively network with potential suppliers, customers, shareholders, Gambling Board officials and other Stakeholders
- Understand and develop a commercial strategy in line with the business strategy, to include amongst others:
- Marketing, advertising and promotions
- Product management
- Revenue analysis
- Reporting
- Understand, develop and leverage relationships and support with other departments in the business
- Assist in the roll-out of the LPM network in KZN
- Manage the departmental budget, ensure that the necessary approvals are received, and measures are put in place to achieve the budget
- Prepare and manage the revenue and expense budget for LPM’s for the region
- Analyse the financial performance of site owner primary business and its impact on the LPM’s
- Advise and consult with site owners to improve primary business to positively impact LPM’s
- Effective time management to ensure all deadlines are met
- Ensure that the General Manager is informed at all times on relevant issues affecting the business and the organisation
- Develop a sound relationship with the Gambling Board and all relevant key Stakeholders
- Ensure compliance with the relevant policies, procedures, gaming and statutory law
- Deal with LPM site complaints and disputes in a professional and timeous manner
- Recruitment and staffing of the department
- Development, training and performance management of staff
- Monthly & quarterly reporting to General Manager and other relevant parties
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:
- Relevant 3-year tertiary education, i.e. sales, marketing, finance or similar
- Relevant management experience in sales / marketing or brand management / business advisory
- Experience in gaming, FMCG or liquor industry
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate at all levels
- Strong influencing and negotiation skills
- Experience in managing a team
- Excellent report writing skills and proficiency in MS Word and MS Excel
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
- Proficiency in English is required, and a regional African language would be advantageous
- Ability to work effectively under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Marketing
- Sales
- Negotiating
- Managing People
About The Employer:
My client is a leading company in the gaming industry and operates seven (7) subsidiary companies, across four (4) provinces.
The company operates Limited Payout Machines (LPM’s), whereby we enter into agreements with site-owners (pubs, sports betting outlets, etc.) and deploy LPM’s into these businesses.
The revenue generated from the LPM’s is shared on a split revenue basis between the company on the site-owners.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to company salary package incl. Medical Aid and Provident Fund