Commercial Sales Manager

Apr 23, 2021

My client seeks to employ a Durban based Commercial Manager (Sales Manager). The ideal candidate will be a self driven and focussed individual, with at least 3 years relevant experience in a Managerial position.

POSITION DUTIES:

  • Acquire new customers and enhance and maintain current customer base
  • Effectively network with potential suppliers, customers, shareholders, Gambling Board officials and other Stakeholders
  • Understand and develop a commercial strategy in line with the business strategy, to include amongst others:
  • Marketing, advertising and promotions
  • Product management
  • Revenue analysis
  • Reporting
  • Understand, develop and leverage relationships and support with other departments in the business
  • Assist in the roll-out of the LPM network in KZN
  • Manage the departmental budget, ensure that the necessary approvals are received, and measures are put in place to achieve the budget
  • Prepare and manage the revenue and expense budget for LPM’s for the region
  • Analyse the financial performance of site owner primary business and its impact on the LPM’s
  • Advise and consult with site owners to improve primary business to positively impact LPM’s
  • Effective time management to ensure all deadlines are met
  • Ensure that the General Manager is informed at all times on relevant issues affecting the business and the organisation
  • Develop a sound relationship with the Gambling Board and all relevant key Stakeholders
  • Ensure compliance with the relevant policies, procedures, gaming and statutory law
  • Deal with LPM site complaints and disputes in a professional and timeous manner
  • Recruitment and staffing of the department
  • Development, training and performance management of staff
  • Monthly & quarterly reporting to General Manager and other relevant parties

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

  • Relevant 3-year tertiary education, i.e. sales, marketing, finance or similar
  • Relevant management experience in sales / marketing or brand management / business advisory
  • Experience in gaming, FMCG or liquor industry
  • Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate at all levels
  • Strong influencing and negotiation skills
  • Experience in managing a team
  • Excellent report writing skills and proficiency in MS Word and MS Excel
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills
  • Proficiency in English is required, and a regional African language would be advantageous
  • Ability to work effectively under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • Marketing
  • Sales
  • Negotiating
  • Managing People

About The Employer:

My client is a leading company in the gaming industry and operates seven (7) subsidiary companies, across four (4) provinces.
The company operates Limited Payout Machines (LPM’s), whereby we enter into agreements with site-owners (pubs, sports betting outlets, etc.) and deploy LPM’s into these businesses.
The revenue generated from the LPM’s is shared on a split revenue basis between the company on the site-owners.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cost to company salary package incl. Medical Aid and Provident Fund

