Community Liaison Officer (FTC/31 March 2024) MRU

A Community Liaison Officer (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Background

MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.

These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.

Main purpose of the job

To link the research of the organization with the target community by creating awareness of MRU research studies (co-ordinate events, organize meetings, present studies) through Community Advisory Groups and to contribute to the strategies of recruitment and retention

Location

MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site

Key performance areas

Community research awareness and liaison (community education)

Stakeholder liaison and involvement

Administration

Staff and community team supervision

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Valid South African Driver’s license

Fluent in Zulu and English

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

A relevant diploma or degree in Public Relations, Community Development, Social Science or similar

Certification in good clinical practice (GCP)

Experience in HIV and sexual reproductive health and/or a research environment

Experience in community work and mobilization

Good communication skills (verbal and written) and able to network with various stakeholders

Able to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Be tactful, respectful and maintain confidentiality

Sensitive to diversity and open to change

An inherent ability to follow up and see assignments through

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years working experience in a research environment

Minimum 2 years experience in community health development and programmes

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 03 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

