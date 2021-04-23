Compliance Analyst (12 month contract)

Are you a real inspector gadget that wants to implement the gadgets you use?

Is this you?

You’re passionate about compliance and business integrity, so much so that you want to be the person ensuring the rules are never broken by anyone. This is the perfect opportunity for you to implement processes and procedures to ensure compliance at all times under all circumstances.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be the one ensuring the effective implementation of the company’s Due Diligence Procedure for suppliers, business partners and customers. You will also ensure that all third parties contracted by the company meet the company’s requirements for integrity and business ethics such as considering the country and regional risks of corruption, sanctions, human rights and armed conflict. You will administer and perform integrity due diligence and background checks of suppliers, business partners and customers and your will advise on the integrity risk of a business relationship as well as recommend mitigating actions.

Where you’ll be doing it

A leading international renewable energy provider with offices on nearly every continent. They have strong company values, a young & dynamic culture of high-performing professionals with beautiful offices in the heart of Cape Town.

What you’ll need

You’ll be the specialist in this area so a completed legal degree is essential with no less than 2-5 years’ experience doing integrity due diligence and identifying and analysing integrity risks, sustainability and compliance. This is a 12 month limited duration contract so the sooner you can start the better.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to really make your mark in the compliance space while working in one of the most sought after industries.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

compliance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position