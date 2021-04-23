Contract Management

The main responsibilities include:

Management of / Appointed Project Manager / Employer’s Agent on multi-million Rand NEC3/4 suite related contracts.

Administration of multi million Rand NEC3/4 suite related contracts.

The experience and certifications we are looking for:

Senior Contract Manager [NQF 7 + Certificate of Training on NEC Contracts + 12 Years Min. Experience]

Contract Manager [NQF 7 + Certificate of Training on NEC Contracts + 7 to 12 Years’ Experience]

Contract Administrator [NQF 6 + Certificate of Training on NEC Contracts + 2 to 7 Years’ Experience]

The type of personality that will excel in our team:

High integrity, meets all commitments and promises.

Team-player, builds strong and cohesive relationships with diverse stakeholders across all levels of seniority.

Customer- orientated, drives value for our customers by delivering the best possible project outcomes.

Ownership – takes pride in always delivering work of the highest standard.

The competencies we require:

Strong leadership skills

High level of proficiency in the English language

Ability to deal with and resolve conflict

Excellent reporting, writing and communication skills

Ability to effectively and diligently manage and administer NEC3/4 PSC and ECC contracts in accordance with conditions of contract

Extensive knowledge of contract management principles – including prevention, mitigation, resolution, and management of contractual risks, claims and disputes.

Desired Skills:

Strong leadership skills

High level of proficiency in the English language

Ability to deal with and resolve conflict

Excellent reporting and writing and communication skills

NEC3/4 PSC and ECC contracts

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a project management services company operating in the Western Cape. We provide our customers with the specialised skills and services required for the realistic planning and effective management of engineering and construction related projects.

We are looking for experienced Contract Management consultants to join our dynamic talent pool of associates.

Learn more/Apply for this position