Customer Contracts Administrator

A service provider company in Durban is looking for a highly analytical individual to load customer contracts and perform all related duties. Financial background would be an advantage. Candidates must be available immediately.
Candidates must be:
– Fluent in English and well spoken
– Have excellent MS Excel and Word skills
– Be very strong administratively
– Process driven
– Have exceptional Interpersonal and communication skills
– Work well under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Attention to detail
- Fluent in English