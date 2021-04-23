Customer Contracts Administrator

A service provider company in Durban is looking for a highly analytical individual to load customer contracts and perform all related duties. Financial background would be an advantage. Candidates must be available immediately.

Candidates must be:

– Fluent in English and well spoken

– Have excellent MS Excel and Word skills

– Be very strong administratively

– Process driven

– Have exceptional Interpersonal and communication skills

– Work well under pressure

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Attention to detail

Fluent in English

