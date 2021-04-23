Developer C# (6 Months)

Location: Bedfordview, Germiston

6 Month Contract

Description:

Developer is required for our client site Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Requirements:

Good understanding of C# and .NET

Work experience with Web Services and Web hooks.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position