Diversity & Inclusion Facilitator at Massmart

Summary:
This position is accountable for the design and delivery of D&I programs and initiatives to support the transformation of the D&I strategic intent and plans FUNCTIONS /
RESPONSIBILITIES:Business/People Strategy & Business Partnering
– Work closely with the Diversity and Inclusion Senior Manager to manage and execute Massmart’s strategic priorities for Diversity & Inclusion.
– Look for innovative ways to build Massmart’s culture of inclusion and work closely with the People and business experts to achieve this.
– Implements and executes approved transformation initiatives or programs linked to the D&I Strategy; coordinate targets and compliance and identifies barriers across the People functional areas in achieving the set targets.
– Support the interactions with the respective Group committees on the progress of D&I and change initiatives.
– Keeping abreast of developments, best practice and trends as they relate to D&I efforts in the industry.
– Influencing a culture of collaboration and the sharing of ideas and D&I practices across the business.
– Assist in assessing current supplier diversity programs already in place, optimize and amplify across the business for the betterment of client relationships and businessD&I Facilitation
– Share course facilitation gaps and improvements with D&I senior manager.
– Evaluate program effectiveness against business objectives.
– Completing diversity-related and benchmarking surveys as and when requested
– Coordinating the business’s sponsorship of, and associates’ participation in, diversity-related programs of professional organizations.
– Manages the facilitation of learning activities by executing basic associate trainings on simple systems and processes; utilize learning systems to monitor, track, and report learning activities.
– Design the contend and execute group and individual facilitation training sessions
– Assist to identify and deliver professional development workshops geared towards giving management and associates the tools to nurture diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments.
– Assist with ensuring that the D&I budget and spending is in line with annual training and development allocations. 25D&I Learning Solutions & Transformation
– Timeous submission of Employment Equity Reports internally and to the Department of Labour.
– Measures training effectiveness by creating assessments to determine participant reaction, knowledge, and behavior, as well as business impact; implementing assessments; reviewing and interpreting participant feedback and assessment results.
– Ensures alignment of D&I Initiatives with best practice and benchmark against industry competitors; ensure high standard application of D&I solutions by evaluating the quality of training material in the business.
– Understanding gaps in content and learning materials in order to recommend and implement adjustments to training content.
– Providing feedback to senior D&I manager for process improvements and program enhancements; make recommendations and implement solutions to improve D&I learning initiatives in the organization.
– Develops the technology-enabled learning solutions strategy by reviewing, analysing, and evaluating new technologies to support D&I training needs.
– Assisting in analyzing internal metrics related to D&I strategy. Self-Management
– Promote and live the Massmart Values and Competencies.
– Professional conduct that is in line with Massmart’s Code of Ethics.
– Commit to driving a high performance and learning culture.
– Take ownership, initiative and accountability for work priorities and responsibilities.
– Ensure all work tasks and deadlines are executed timeously and above standard.
– Identify and apply sound, fact-based problem solving techniques and criteria in setting priorities and making ethical decisionmaking and recommendations.
– Consistently set challenging goals, upskill your knowledge/abilities/skillset, and seek out growth opportunities and exposure to accelerate your career development and self-awareness.
– Adapt and learn to changing and competing work demands and environments by remaining agile, innovative and resilient.
– Promote, engage and embrace the value of culture, diversity and inclusion in all work aspects of individuals, teams, business units and the organization.
– Promote and embraces a culture of recognition of others.
Desired Skills:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree and minimum 4-7 years’ experience in Human resources/Diversity & Inclusion or related field – 3-4 years’ experience in training and facilitation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree