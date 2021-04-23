Diversity & Inclusion Facilitator at Massmart

Summary:

This position is accountable for the design and delivery of D&I programs and initiatives to support the transformation of the D&I strategic intent and plans FUNCTIONS /

RESPONSIBILITIES:Business/People Strategy & Business Partnering

– Work closely with the Diversity and Inclusion Senior Manager to manage and execute Massmart’s strategic priorities for Diversity & Inclusion.

– Look for innovative ways to build Massmart’s culture of inclusion and work closely with the People and business experts to achieve this.

– Implements and executes approved transformation initiatives or programs linked to the D&I Strategy; coordinate targets and compliance and identifies barriers across the People functional areas in achieving the set targets.

– Support the interactions with the respective Group committees on the progress of D&I and change initiatives.

– Keeping abreast of developments, best practice and trends as they relate to D&I efforts in the industry.

– Influencing a culture of collaboration and the sharing of ideas and D&I practices across the business.

– Assist in assessing current supplier diversity programs already in place, optimize and amplify across the business for the betterment of client relationships and businessD&I Facilitation

– Share course facilitation gaps and improvements with D&I senior manager.

– Evaluate program effectiveness against business objectives.

– Completing diversity-related and benchmarking surveys as and when requested

– Coordinating the business’s sponsorship of, and associates’ participation in, diversity-related programs of professional organizations.

– Manages the facilitation of learning activities by executing basic associate trainings on simple systems and processes; utilize learning systems to monitor, track, and report learning activities.

– Design the contend and execute group and individual facilitation training sessions

– Assist to identify and deliver professional development workshops geared towards giving management and associates the tools to nurture diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments.

– Assist with ensuring that the D&I budget and spending is in line with annual training and development allocations. 25D&I Learning Solutions & Transformation

– Timeous submission of Employment Equity Reports internally and to the Department of Labour.

– Measures training effectiveness by creating assessments to determine participant reaction, knowledge, and behavior, as well as business impact; implementing assessments; reviewing and interpreting participant feedback and assessment results.

– Ensures alignment of D&I Initiatives with best practice and benchmark against industry competitors; ensure high standard application of D&I solutions by evaluating the quality of training material in the business.

– Understanding gaps in content and learning materials in order to recommend and implement adjustments to training content.

– Providing feedback to senior D&I manager for process improvements and program enhancements; make recommendations and implement solutions to improve D&I learning initiatives in the organization.

– Develops the technology-enabled learning solutions strategy by reviewing, analysing, and evaluating new technologies to support D&I training needs.

– Assisting in analyzing internal metrics related to D&I strategy. Self-Management

– Promote and live the Massmart Values and Competencies.

– Professional conduct that is in line with Massmart’s Code of Ethics.

– Commit to driving a high performance and learning culture.

– Take ownership, initiative and accountability for work priorities and responsibilities.

– Ensure all work tasks and deadlines are executed timeously and above standard.

– Identify and apply sound, fact-based problem solving techniques and criteria in setting priorities and making ethical decisionmaking and recommendations.

– Consistently set challenging goals, upskill your knowledge/abilities/skillset, and seek out growth opportunities and exposure to accelerate your career development and self-awareness.

– Adapt and learn to changing and competing work demands and environments by remaining agile, innovative and resilient.

– Promote, engage and embrace the value of culture, diversity and inclusion in all work aspects of individuals, teams, business units and the organization.

– Promote and embraces a culture of recognition of others.

Desired Skills:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree and minimum 4-7 years’ experience in Human resources/Diversity & Inclusion or related field – 3-4 years’ experience in training and facilitation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position