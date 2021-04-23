Employee Benefits Administrator and Billing Specialist at iOCO

The Role: Essential functions:The candidate will be responsible for processing various types of employee benefits claims i.e. withdrawal, retirement, death, disability and unclaimed benefits according to agreed processes inclusive of daily, weekly and or monthly reports inclusive but not limited and monthly billing and disability reconciliations.
- Daily management of various claim types and adherence to agreed turnaround timelines
- Review claim submissions inclusive of determination of eligibility and level of coverage
- Attend to allocated workflow management system cases, ensuring that supporting documentation is quality assured and uploaded to the system
- Ensure accurate and professional feedback to the different stakeholders
- Ensure that all calls and emails are handled promptly and professionally
- Keep updated and informed of Employee Benefits and Intermediaries product range, documentation, policies and procedures
- Data management/interpretation
- Extensive knowledge of disability schedule analysis
- Monthly billing reconciliations
- Maintain SLA of members and clients
- Obtain monthly schedules from clients on time
- Ensuring monthly retirement schedules reaches the fund on stipulated due dates
- Reconciling monthly schedules and ensuring changes are verified and validated for submission to funds
- Ensuring members contributions are correctly calculated as per special rules and implementation at various funds
- Data management ?? ensuring members do not exceed maximum age at entry, ensuring there is a process in place to notify members that will be reaching benefit cessation age to enable them to exercise conversion option (if applicable)
- Keep updated and informed of Employee Benefits?? client portfolios; product range, policies and special rules
- Resolving billing related queries allocated to you timeously and accurately
- Following up on payments regularly and ensuring payments are made on time
- Issuing clients with late payment letters when applicable
- Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time-to-time by management
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- Financial industry and FAIS (NQF Level 5 and RE)
- Computer literacy ?? Microsoft Office Outlook, Word, Excel
Experience required:
- Minimum 5 years?? experience in Employee Benefits and related benefits
- Administrative experience in the financial services industry will be considered an advantage
- Claims experience
- Proficient in English, verbal and written
- Ability to multitask and prioritise daily workload
- Must be able to work independently
- Performance driven
- Self-motivated
- Able to work under pressure