Employee Benefits Administrator and Billing Specialist at iOCO

The Role: Essential functions:The candidate will be responsible for processing various types of employee benefits claims i.e. withdrawal, retirement, death, disability and unclaimed benefits according to agreed processes inclusive of daily, weekly and or monthly reports inclusive but not limited and monthly billing and disability reconciliations.

Daily management of various claim types and adherence to agreed turnaround timelines

Review claim submissions inclusive of determination of eligibility and level of coverage

Attend to allocated workflow management system cases, ensuring that supporting documentation is quality assured and uploaded to the system

Ensure accurate and professional feedback to the different stakeholders

Ensure that all calls and emails are handled promptly and professionally

Keep updated and informed of Employee Benefits and Intermediaries product range, documentation, policies and procedures

Data management/interpretation

Extensive knowledge of disability schedule analysis

Monthly billing reconciliations

Maintain SLA of members and clients

Obtain monthly schedules from clients on time

Ensuring monthly retirement schedules reaches the fund on stipulated due dates

Reconciling monthly schedules and ensuring changes are verified and validated for submission to funds

Ensuring members contributions are correctly calculated as per special rules and implementation at various funds

Data management ?? ensuring members do not exceed maximum age at entry, ensuring there is a process in place to notify members that will be reaching benefit cessation age to enable them to exercise conversion option (if applicable)

Keep updated and informed of Employee Benefits?? client portfolios; product range, policies and special rules

Resolving billing related queries allocated to you timeously and accurately

Following up on payments regularly and ensuring payments are made on time

Issuing clients with late payment letters when applicable

Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time-to-time by management

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

Financial industry and FAIS (NQF Level 5 and RE)

Computer literacy ?? Microsoft Office Outlook, Word, Excel

Experience required:

Minimum 5 years?? experience in Employee Benefits and related benefits

Administrative experience in the financial services industry will be considered an advantage

Claims experience

Proficient in English, verbal and written

Ability to multitask and prioritise daily workload

Must be able to work independently

Performance driven

Self-motivated

Able to work under pressure

