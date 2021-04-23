EOH responds to SIU statement

Following reports that EOH will pay back millions relating to the Department of Defence (DoD) contract, the company has issued the following statement:

EOH wishes to provide clarity on the events that led up to the signature of the Acknowledgement of Debt (AoD), which is referenced in the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) media statement of 21 April 2021, regarding the Department of Defence (DoD) contract, as well as the subsequent media reports.

From inception of the ENSafrica forensics investigation in February 2019, EOH has transparently and proactively reported to the authorities, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), the FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre), the SIU and the Department of National Treasury, regarding wrongdoing by a handful of former employees of the EOH Public Sector team. By 8 July 2019, the DPCI had received a section 34 report on the ENSafrica preliminary findings and the matter had been reported to the FIC.

Furthermore, prior to engaging in settlement negotiations with the SIU, on 31 May 2019 EOH reported the wrongdoing to National Treasury and proposed to compensate the State for identified irregularities including the DoD and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) contracts. When the SIU met with EOH management for the first time on 20 March 2020, the SIU requested that EOH engage with them directly regarding compensation to the DoD, as they were mandated to address the irregularities at DoD. During that meeting, EOH provided the SIU with the ENSafrica investigation information on the DoD contracts.

EOH subsequently entered into an AoD with the SIU at the end of September 2020. EOH commenced monthly payments in terms of the AoD from 5 October 2020. The terms of the settlement agreement were disclosed at the EOH 2020 year-end results presentation on 2 December 2020 and in its SENS announcement – https://www.eoh.co.za/eohreports/results/annual-2020/. In addition, this disclosure was repeated when EOH released its interim results on 14 April 2021 – https://www.eoh.co.za/investor-relations/financial-results/.

EOH has not only reported wrongdoing but has initiated action to recover losses caused by the perpetrators of wrongdoing.

EOH remains committed to doing business ethically as well as being a good corporate citizen. It was in line with this commitment that EOH provided input to the Judicial Commission of Enquiry into allegations of State Capture regarding identified irregularities.