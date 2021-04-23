Executive Manager: Operations – 6 Months FTC (Financial Institutions Banks or Agri Financial Institutions)

Desired Experience & Qualification
Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management
FSB Registered RE (Representative)
FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)
MBA / MBL
Involvement in the drafting of the Insurance Company strategy taking into account market trends, regulations and how this may translate into operational execution. To oversee and manage the alignment of strategic objectives to the effective operations (People, Processes and Systems) of both companies in order to support their bottom-line performance. Monitors operations performance based on strategic objectives, identify and rectify deviations.
Desired Skills:
- RE1
- RE5
- Insurance
- Reisurance
- PFMA
- Claims
- Policy Administration
- Product Development
- FSB Regulations
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters