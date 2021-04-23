Executive Manager: Operations – 6 Months FTC (Financial Institutions Banks or Agri Financial Institutions)

Desired Experience & Qualification

Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management

FSB Registered RE (Representative)

FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)

MBA / MBL

Involvement in the drafting of the Insurance Company strategy taking into account market trends, regulations and how this may translate into operational execution. To oversee and manage the alignment of strategic objectives to the effective operations (People, Processes and Systems) of both companies in order to support their bottom-line performance. Monitors operations performance based on strategic objectives, identify and rectify deviations.

Desired Skills:

RE1

RE5

Insurance

Reisurance

PFMA

Claims

Policy Administration

Product Development

FSB Regulations

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position