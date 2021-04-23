Finance and HR Controller

Job Description:

Managing all local Finance and HR functions with an oversight of Inventory and Operations. Creating policies and procedures, ensuring that new and existing policies are implemented, adhered to and maintained. Ideal incumbent should be someone that is a team player who is hands on, assertive, has superior attention to detail and is very analytical.

Finance And Accounting

Finance and accounting policies implementation and control

Statutory Financial Reporting

Preparation of monthly management account packs as well as quarterly/ year end reporting packs

Finance & Admin budget settings, implementation and control including investigating and reporting on variances when compared to actuals during FY

Income, Investments and Expenditure control – CAPEX and OPEX control and maintenance and driving cost saving initiatives where necessary (Approve purchase orders as per authority levels)

Local treasury management – Liaison with banking team, authorized bank signatory, administration of all bank accounts which include CFC accounts (Also ensure compliance with all SARB regulations and legislation governing imports, exports and merchanting transactions)

Internal and External audits management (Ensure timeous sign off of financial statements, ensure all internal audit queries are resolved)

Fixed Asset management and maintenance

Liabilities provisions

KPI Reporting: Volumes, Sales, Cost of Sales & Contribution Margin, Overheads, EBITDA and

ETWC (responsible for local P&L)

VAT control, returns (VAT201s) and payments, handling NOOs and NOAs

Provisional tax calculations and payments during FY, ensuring final returns are submitted on time once audited financial statements are signed off

Attending to TAX queries and recons with SARS

Dividends projections, provisions and declarations (including solvency and liquidity test)

General Ledger reconciliation and accounts control (including month end and year end journals as well as payroll journals)

Foreign exchange P&L control (revaluations)

Sales agreement rebate provisions and pay-outs

Month end close and reporting control (Oracle HFM) – including roll forwards

Review 6 week Cash Forecast on a weekly basis (Every Monday)

Compilation of 12 month cash flow projections

Manage and support AR team (local and foreign customers)

Manage and support AP team (local and foreign vendors)

Chair the weekly finance & admin department meetings

Inventory, Manufacturing and Sales Reporting

Review and improve stock procedures and policies

Review imported goods and local raw materials costing including freight cost

Inventory adjustment and reporting reviews

Work in progress analysis and adjustments

Monthly review of Stock Controller’s processing of adjustments on stock levels

Monthly review and provision on excess reserves and obsolescence stock

Following up and ensuring claims are reported and processed

Control on Flat file reporting of customers products and cost allocation

Sales Analysis review per customer, branch and South African division at month end

Audit Control on all stock takes and cycle counts during the financial year

Human Resources

Responsible for communicating HR policies and procedures and ensuring they are adhered to

Salary pay-outs and payroll control on a monthly basis including annual salary planning

Bonus and leave accrual on a monthly basis

BBBEE verification and compliance control, facilitating annual plan (procurement, skills development and socio-economic development) to ensure compliance, liaison with verification agency

Producing SA divisional employee policies

Staff recruitment, maintaining organogram, job descriptions including segregation of duties

Benefits administration

Employee data reporting

Overseeing disciplinary action

Employment Equity Management – part of the EE committee as EE manager

Training & Development

Performance Management – includes employees setting S-M-A-R-T goals annually

Managing HR records

PAYE Returns and payments (EMP201s, EMP501s), ensuring staff receive their IRP5s on time

Overtime, fuel and travel and expense claims authorisation and control

Statutory

Facilitating any CIPC changes i.e. directors, auditors, addresses etc.

Ensuring annual returns are lodged timeously with CIPC to avoid penalties

QES Reporting – Stats SA (quarterly)

Ensuring WSP and ATR reports are submitted timeously to DOL

ROE annual return (workers compensation)

Ad Hoc

Managing a team of direct and indirect reports

Ad hoc staff training in administrative and accounting functions

Assist staff with processing queries & issues

Attend weekly and bi-weekly management meetings

General office management

IT management and point of contact for IT related matters (global IT team)

ERP administration and user control

Auditing of branches on procedures and policies

Systems

SAP

Oracle HFM

SARS e-filing

Liberty corporate connect

Nedbank Business and Nedtreasury (foreign payments and receipts)

Lotus notes

Microsoft office (Must be advanced in excel)

Required:

Own Car

Driver’s License

Immediately Available

SA Citizens

Should reside in or around Midrand area

Desired Skills:

SAP

Oracle

SARS Efiling

QES Reporting

Detailed

HR Administration

Inventory

Operations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position