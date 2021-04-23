Finance and HR Controller

Job Description:
Managing all local Finance and HR functions with an oversight of Inventory and Operations. Creating policies and procedures, ensuring that new and existing policies are implemented, adhered to and maintained. Ideal incumbent should be someone that is a team player who is hands on, assertive, has superior attention to detail and is very analytical.
Finance And Accounting
- Finance and accounting policies implementation and control
- Statutory Financial Reporting
- Preparation of monthly management account packs as well as quarterly/ year end reporting packs
- Finance & Admin budget settings, implementation and control including investigating and reporting on variances when compared to actuals during FY
- Income, Investments and Expenditure control – CAPEX and OPEX control and maintenance and driving cost saving initiatives where necessary (Approve purchase orders as per authority levels)
- Local treasury management – Liaison with banking team, authorized bank signatory, administration of all bank accounts which include CFC accounts (Also ensure compliance with all SARB regulations and legislation governing imports, exports and merchanting transactions)
- Internal and External audits management (Ensure timeous sign off of financial statements, ensure all internal audit queries are resolved)
- Fixed Asset management and maintenance
- Liabilities provisions
- KPI Reporting: Volumes, Sales, Cost of Sales & Contribution Margin, Overheads, EBITDA and
- ETWC (responsible for local P&L)
- VAT control, returns (VAT201s) and payments, handling NOOs and NOAs
- Provisional tax calculations and payments during FY, ensuring final returns are submitted on time once audited financial statements are signed off
- Attending to TAX queries and recons with SARS
- Dividends projections, provisions and declarations (including solvency and liquidity test)
- General Ledger reconciliation and accounts control (including month end and year end journals as well as payroll journals)
- Foreign exchange P&L control (revaluations)
- Sales agreement rebate provisions and pay-outs
- Month end close and reporting control (Oracle HFM) – including roll forwards
- Review 6 week Cash Forecast on a weekly basis (Every Monday)
- Compilation of 12 month cash flow projections
- Manage and support AR team (local and foreign customers)
- Manage and support AP team (local and foreign vendors)
- Chair the weekly finance & admin department meetings
Inventory, Manufacturing and Sales Reporting
- Review and improve stock procedures and policies
- Review imported goods and local raw materials costing including freight cost
- Inventory adjustment and reporting reviews
- Work in progress analysis and adjustments
- Monthly review of Stock Controller’s processing of adjustments on stock levels
- Monthly review and provision on excess reserves and obsolescence stock
- Following up and ensuring claims are reported and processed
- Control on Flat file reporting of customers products and cost allocation
- Sales Analysis review per customer, branch and South African division at month end
- Audit Control on all stock takes and cycle counts during the financial year
Human Resources
- Responsible for communicating HR policies and procedures and ensuring they are adhered to
- Salary pay-outs and payroll control on a monthly basis including annual salary planning
- Bonus and leave accrual on a monthly basis
- BBBEE verification and compliance control, facilitating annual plan (procurement, skills development and socio-economic development) to ensure compliance, liaison with verification agency
- Producing SA divisional employee policies
- Staff recruitment, maintaining organogram, job descriptions including segregation of duties
- Benefits administration
- Employee data reporting
- Overseeing disciplinary action
- Employment Equity Management – part of the EE committee as EE manager
- Training & Development
- Performance Management – includes employees setting S-M-A-R-T goals annually
- Managing HR records
- PAYE Returns and payments (EMP201s, EMP501s), ensuring staff receive their IRP5s on time
- Overtime, fuel and travel and expense claims authorisation and control
Statutory
- Facilitating any CIPC changes i.e. directors, auditors, addresses etc.
- Ensuring annual returns are lodged timeously with CIPC to avoid penalties
- QES Reporting – Stats SA (quarterly)
- Ensuring WSP and ATR reports are submitted timeously to DOL
- ROE annual return (workers compensation)
Ad Hoc
- Managing a team of direct and indirect reports
- Ad hoc staff training in administrative and accounting functions
- Assist staff with processing queries & issues
- Attend weekly and bi-weekly management meetings
- General office management
- IT management and point of contact for IT related matters (global IT team)
- ERP administration and user control
- Auditing of branches on procedures and policies
Systems
- SAP
- Oracle HFM
- SARS e-filing
- Liberty corporate connect
- Nedbank Business and Nedtreasury (foreign payments and receipts)
- Lotus notes
- Microsoft office (Must be advanced in excel)
Required:
- Own Car
- Driver’s License
- Immediately Available
- SA Citizens
- Should reside in or around Midrand area
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Oracle
- SARS Efiling
- QES Reporting
- Detailed
- HR Administration
- Inventory
- Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma