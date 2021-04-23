Finance/Payroll Administrator
Addo region
R 30 000 per month
Our client is inviting applications from candidates who have a “pull-your-sleeves up and work” kind of attitude and someone who is a team player to be responsible for preparing books to trail balance stage; must be comfortable with capturing data and reconciling it; solid accounting debit and credit knowledge; assist in implementing and monitoring financial organisational controls; assist with cost control; assist with month end; assist with annual financial statements; processing daily wages using Pastel payroll; processing fortnightly wages; EMP201 declarations; UI-19’s; department of labour audits; COMPSOL (process IOD’s); SIZA; vehicle checklists; SETA; petty cash and credit cards; workman’s compensation and general office administration functions. Must be Pastel and MS Office proficient. Relevant tertiary qualification essential.
Closing date: 30 April 2021, Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- MS Office proficient
- Pastel Proficient
- Cost Control
- Processing Daily Wages
- Processing Fortnightly Wages
- Pastel Payroll
- Petty Cash
- EMP201
- Assist with Annual Financial Statements