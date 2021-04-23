Financial Adviser at Liberty

An exciting Financial Advisor opportunity is available at Liberty for individuals who have an entrepreneurial flair and want to build up a successful career within the financial services sector.

Job Objectives:

Effectively analyzing a client’s needs to provide advice on suitable solutions from a predefined package of benefits

Offer financial solutions and benefits to clients and in ultimately growing the business

To manage the long-term relationship between Liberty and the client, not only to meet the clients’ evolving needs but also to position Liberty as the market leader and enhance the reputation of the organization.

Identify opportunities to contribute to the growth of the organization.

Continuously review client portfolios to re-assess their needs and make recommendations and add value to clients.

Role Requirements:

Smartphone or laptop (essential)

Computer Literacy (essential)Qualifications:

Grade 12 (essential)

RE (desirable)

FAIS recognized qualification within 6 years of DOFA

Experience:

Telephone and face to face sales experience (desirable)

2 Year in the Industy

Benefits:

Funeral Cover

Provident Fund (after 24 months)

Group life (Earnings dependant)

50 % Medical aid subsidy

Practise Building Allowance – R12 000 for the first 3 months only, thereafter comm only

Desired Skills:

Written And Verbal Communication

