Frontend Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To support business decisions throughcompiling data into reports using client requirements as a filter for processing relevant data.
- Tovisualisedata and share insights across the organisation allowing business to maketimely andinformed decisions.
- Design, developmentand deployment of reporting and analytical solutions
Experience
Minimum:
- 3yrs+Implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear businessdecisions andbenefits.
- Applying BI best practice.
- SQL Query writing
- 3yrsworking withvisualisationtools
- Product developmentlife cycle
Ideal:
- Analysis/report development in afinancial/banking environmen
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Diploma in Data Analysis or Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Business Administration
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Extensive knowledge of BI/reporting and analytical tools
- In depth knowledge of Business IntelligenceandDataWarehousingbest practices
- In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)
- Expert in the field of BI development (reports, dashboards, data visualisation, etc.)
- Knowledge of both waterfall and agile development approaches.
- A good understanding of design and user experience principles
- Language: SQL
- Agileprinciples
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank data and analytics landscape.
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- SQL Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Asanda Nodendwa