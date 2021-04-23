Handyman – General

Apr 23, 2021

The purpose of the job is to ensure that the house-keeping and general maintenance of the building and other handyman duties are undertaken with respect to company’s planned maintenance and emergency work scheduled.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure that compliance is maintained within required building in accordance with statutory regulations and standards
  • Responsible for day to day maintenance of the building and carry out general maintenance or housekeeping duties as directed by work instructions and maintenance plan;
  • Completes preventive maintenance according to the maintenance plan
  • Maintenance of efficient responses/feedback to complaints/queries received from HV, DRC and SSC
  • Responsible for administration/correspondence and follow up functions related to the
  • Completes work order records and files all related maintenance paperwork
  • Liaise with service providers in line with orders and or any other services aligned
  • Oversee and ensure all sub-contractors leave the area in a clean and tidy state when the work is completed
  • Manage and allocate parking to all new employees through an instruction from HR Manager/ Snr HR Practitioner assigned
  • Maintaining adequate stock levels of consumables and safe guarding of tools
  • Responsible for housekeeping of storeroom
  • Prepare weekly/monthly and or quarterly reports within set timeframes for submission to the Human Resources Manager as requested

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

  • Painting, tiling, woodwork, electrical and other general handyman skills
  • Good in working with hands and using handyman tools
  • Ability to work after hours and on weekends when required
  • Good organizational skills and active approach (great customer service)
  • Must be able to work alone or with a team and organise help
  • Be fit (able to work up and down stairs)
  • Attention to details and problem solver
  • Ability to take instructions
  • Read, speak and write English

Qualifications

  • Basic literacy skills (read and write English)
  • Matric with 5 years’ experience or
  • 7 – 10 years’ recognition of prior learning and handyman’s experience
  • Handyman Course Certificate will be advantage
  • Electrical and plumbing maintenance experience is highly preferred
  • A relevant trade qualification will be advantageous
  • Basic computer literacy skills required
  • Driver’s license required

Desired Skills:

  • Plastering
  • Tiling
  • Painting
  • General Maintenance
  • Plumbing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position