Handyman – General

The purpose of the job is to ensure that the house-keeping and general maintenance of the building and other handyman duties are undertaken with respect to company’s planned maintenance and emergency work scheduled.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that compliance is maintained within required building in accordance with statutory regulations and standards
- Responsible for day to day maintenance of the building and carry out general maintenance or housekeeping duties as directed by work instructions and maintenance plan;
- Completes preventive maintenance according to the maintenance plan
- Maintenance of efficient responses/feedback to complaints/queries received from HV, DRC and SSC
- Responsible for administration/correspondence and follow up functions related to the
- Completes work order records and files all related maintenance paperwork
- Liaise with service providers in line with orders and or any other services aligned
- Oversee and ensure all sub-contractors leave the area in a clean and tidy state when the work is completed
- Manage and allocate parking to all new employees through an instruction from HR Manager/ Snr HR Practitioner assigned
- Maintaining adequate stock levels of consumables and safe guarding of tools
- Responsible for housekeeping of storeroom
- Prepare weekly/monthly and or quarterly reports within set timeframes for submission to the Human Resources Manager as requested
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities
- Painting, tiling, woodwork, electrical and other general handyman skills
- Good in working with hands and using handyman tools
- Ability to work after hours and on weekends when required
- Good organizational skills and active approach (great customer service)
- Must be able to work alone or with a team and organise help
- Be fit (able to work up and down stairs)
- Attention to details and problem solver
- Ability to take instructions
- Read, speak and write English
Qualifications
- Basic literacy skills (read and write English)
- Matric with 5 years’ experience or
- 7 – 10 years’ recognition of prior learning and handyman’s experience
- Handyman Course Certificate will be advantage
- Electrical and plumbing maintenance experience is highly preferred
- A relevant trade qualification will be advantageous
- Basic computer literacy skills required
- Driver’s license required
Desired Skills:
- Plastering
- Tiling
- Painting
- General Maintenance
- Plumbing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate