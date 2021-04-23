Handyman – General

The purpose of the job is to ensure that the house-keeping and general maintenance of the building and other handyman duties are undertaken with respect to company’s planned maintenance and emergency work scheduled.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that compliance is maintained within required building in accordance with statutory regulations and standards

Responsible for day to day maintenance of the building and carry out general maintenance or housekeeping duties as directed by work instructions and maintenance plan;

Completes preventive maintenance according to the maintenance plan

Maintenance of efficient responses/feedback to complaints/queries received from HV, DRC and SSC

Responsible for administration/correspondence and follow up functions related to the

Completes work order records and files all related maintenance paperwork

Liaise with service providers in line with orders and or any other services aligned

Oversee and ensure all sub-contractors leave the area in a clean and tidy state when the work is completed

Manage and allocate parking to all new employees through an instruction from HR Manager/ Snr HR Practitioner assigned

Maintaining adequate stock levels of consumables and safe guarding of tools

Responsible for housekeeping of storeroom

Prepare weekly/monthly and or quarterly reports within set timeframes for submission to the Human Resources Manager as requested

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

Painting, tiling, woodwork, electrical and other general handyman skills

Good in working with hands and using handyman tools

Ability to work after hours and on weekends when required

Good organizational skills and active approach (great customer service)

Must be able to work alone or with a team and organise help

Be fit (able to work up and down stairs)

Attention to details and problem solver

Ability to take instructions

Read, speak and write English

Qualifications

Basic literacy skills (read and write English)

Matric with 5 years’ experience or

7 – 10 years’ recognition of prior learning and handyman’s experience

Handyman Course Certificate will be advantage

Electrical and plumbing maintenance experience is highly preferred

A relevant trade qualification will be advantageous

Basic computer literacy skills required

Driver’s license required

Desired Skills:

Plastering

Tiling

Painting

General Maintenance

Plumbing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

