Head of Risk, Compliance, Finance Data Projects(RE

What you will be expected to do / have experience in:
- Financial and BI Modelling – involvement in financial / risk dashboards or visualsation tool development & building automation tools.
- Development of data driven risk management policies & frameworks and tools
- Maintenance of Risk Models (including Credit Risk, Portfolios, investments)
- Board level reporting
- Oversee and implement special projects such as ERP implementations, finance automation tooling
- Maintenance of a risk register, insurance compliance and risk management but also the company’s information technology stack and future strategies
- Assist with internal / external auditing and regular risk reporting
Requirements
- Strong technical proficiency and experience in both insurance and data science (e.g., degree in actuarial science, data science, mathematics etc.)
- Experience in risk management (underwriting, pricing, claims, compliance etc.)
- Coding/ automation experience
- Risk management, insurance or liability research, or actuarial management or data science management
- 10s years in above field
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration, finance, actuarial science, mathematics, or risk management
Apply to the advert or directly to [Email Address Removed]