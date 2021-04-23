Head of Risk, Compliance, Finance Data Projects(RE

Apr 23, 2021

What you will be expected to do / have experience in:

  • Financial and BI Modelling – involvement in financial / risk dashboards or visualsation tool development & building automation tools.
  • Development of data driven risk management policies & frameworks and tools
  • Maintenance of Risk Models (including Credit Risk, Portfolios, investments)
  • Board level reporting
  • Oversee and implement special projects such as ERP implementations, finance automation tooling
  • Maintenance of a risk register, insurance compliance and risk management but also the company’s information technology stack and future strategies
  • Assist with internal / external auditing and regular risk reporting

Requirements

  • Strong technical proficiency and experience in both insurance and data science (e.g., degree in actuarial science, data science, mathematics etc.)
  • Experience in risk management (underwriting, pricing, claims, compliance etc.)
  • Coding/ automation experience
  • Risk management, insurance or liability research, or actuarial management or data science management
  • 10s years in above field
  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration, finance, actuarial science, mathematics, or risk management

Apply to the advert or directly to [Email Address Removed]

