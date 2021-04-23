Head of Risk, Compliance, Finance Data Projects(RE

What you will be expected to do / have experience in:

Financial and BI Modelling – involvement in financial / risk dashboards or visualsation tool development & building automation tools.

Development of data driven risk management policies & frameworks and tools

Maintenance of Risk Models (including Credit Risk, Portfolios, investments)

Board level reporting

Oversee and implement special projects such as ERP implementations, finance automation tooling

Maintenance of a risk register, insurance compliance and risk management but also the company’s information technology stack and future strategies

Assist with internal / external auditing and regular risk reporting

Requirements

Strong technical proficiency and experience in both insurance and data science (e.g., degree in actuarial science, data science, mathematics etc.)

Experience in risk management (underwriting, pricing, claims, compliance etc.)

Coding/ automation experience

Risk management, insurance or liability research, or actuarial management or data science management

10s years in above field

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration, finance, actuarial science, mathematics, or risk management

Apply to the advert or directly to [Email Address Removed]

