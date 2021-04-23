Human Resource Business Partner

VACANCY: Human Resources Business Partner

This position will require the resource to travel on a frequent basis to Hoedspruit, Nelspruit, Graskop, Groblersdal, and marble Hall. Must be willing to travel!

Applications are invited for the above mentioned position to be based in the Northern HUB. This person will report to the Regional HR Manager.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: The Human Resources Business Partner will be responsible for formulating partnerships across the HR function of the region/hub, to deliver value-added and hands-on service to management and employees that reflect the business objectives of the organization.

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

Consults with line management, providing HR guidance when

Manages and resolves complex employee relations Conducts effective, thorough, and objective investigations.

Maintains in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks, and ensuring regulatory

Provides day-to-day performance and IR management guidance to line management (e.g., coaching, counseling, career development, disciplinary actions).

Works closely with NSO HR, management, and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and

Facilitating employee engagement through on-boarding and performance contracting of all new

Facilitating and understanding all human resources (HR) policies, practices, and processes when

Liaising and working in partnership with HR Generalist in the implementation and roll-out of organizational design and/or development interventions at the levels of individual, team and

Supporting line management in, and advising them on, the implementation of the branch performance management

Providing support advice, and guidance in respect of employee relations matters, as and when required.

Designing and managing projects and facilitating their implementation in consultation with

Facilitating career development processes of staff in partnership with line

Implement contract terms for new hires, promotions, and transfers.

Provides input on HUB workforce planning and succession

Report on trends and metrics to NSO HR on a monthly basis.

Assist hands-on with day-to-day HR task as

Implement HR initiatives as driven by NSO

Qualifications

Minimum of 4 years experience resolving complex employee relations

Working knowledge of multiple human resource disciplines, including compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee and union relations, diversity, and performance management.

Sound knowledge of BCEA, EE, LRA, WSP, ATR reporting, and

Microsoft Office

Ability to work quickly and

Good verbal and written communication

Ability to handle high pressured and stressful

Must be willing to travel to different branches

B Degree in HR / Industrial Relations (Beneficial).

Desired Skills:

IR

BCEA

EE

LRA

WSP

ATR

BBBEE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

