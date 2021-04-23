ICT Learnerships at Reverside

Our Learnerships: Our learnerships offer the right combination of practical and theoretical training, as well as soft skills training to make you job ready.Our learnerships are aligned with both local and international industry standards. You will learn the latest languages, tools, technologies and methodologies used by the industry and put them into practice. We Offer The Following IT Learnerships:

NQF 6: Business Analysis

NQF 5: Software Testing

NQF 5: Systems Support

NQF 5: Systems Development – Full Stack Java / C# Development

About The Employer:

Course Prerequisites:

Minimum of a matric certificate

Must have Mathematics and English as subjects

Meet the Geeks4Learning assessment requirements.

