Implementation Manager

Apr 23, 2021

Implementation Management has a leading, coordinating and supporting role regarding technical topics, commercial commitments, and solutions within a network implementation organization. The job role is managing all implementation services e.g. Network Design, Site Acquisition, Civil Works, Installation, Integration services etc.

The successful Candidate will be someone based in and around Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and North west.
Behavioural Competences

  • Working with People
  • Leading & Supervising
  • Coping with Pressures & Setbacks
  • Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Planning & Organising
  • Deciding & Initiating ActionResponsibilities

RESPONSIBILITY

  • Organise and coordinate work
  • Drive implementation improvements
  • Handle work orders and compensation
  • Manage acceptance procedures
  • Assurance of implementation work
  • Manage workforce

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Project Management Implementation
  • System implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Telecommunication Industry

