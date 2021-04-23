Implementation Manager

Implementation Management has a leading, coordinating and supporting role regarding technical topics, commercial commitments, and solutions within a network implementation organization. The job role is managing all implementation services e.g. Network Design, Site Acquisition, Civil Works, Installation, Integration services etc.
The successful Candidate will be someone based in and around Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and North west.
Behavioural Competences
- Working with People
- Leading & Supervising
- Coping with Pressures & Setbacks
- Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
- Planning & Organising
- Deciding & Initiating ActionResponsibilities
RESPONSIBILITY
- Organise and coordinate work
- Drive implementation improvements
- Handle work orders and compensation
- Manage acceptance procedures
- Assurance of implementation work
- Manage workforce
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Project Management Implementation
- System implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Business Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Telecommunication Industry