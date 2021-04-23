Implementation Manager

Implementation Management has a leading, coordinating and supporting role regarding technical topics, commercial commitments, and solutions within a network implementation organization. The job role is managing all implementation services e.g. Network Design, Site Acquisition, Civil Works, Installation, Integration services etc.

The successful Candidate will be someone based in and around Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and North west.

Behavioural Competences

Working with People

Leading & Supervising

Coping with Pressures & Setbacks

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Planning & Organising

Deciding & Initiating ActionResponsibilities

RESPONSIBILITY

Organise and coordinate work

Drive implementation improvements

Handle work orders and compensation

Manage acceptance procedures

Assurance of implementation work

Manage workforce

Desired Skills:

Management

Project Management Implementation

System implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Telecommunication Industry

