Infection Control Coordinator (Jhb)

Apr 23, 2021

Key responsibilities:

  • Plan, develop and implement an infection control programme for the hospital using basic infection control standards.
  • Aid and assist all hospital employees in managing the prevention, identification and control of infections in patients and staff.
  • Responsible to the hospital manager for reporting on a regular basis all infections in the hospital.
  • Review of environmental hygiene, cleanliness, the care of linen and waste on a regular basis and document results for discussion with hospital management.

Key requirements:

  • Updated registration with the South African Nursing Council as a registered nurse.
  • Infection control diploma OR trained candidates.
  • At least 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role.
  • Intermediate computer literacy required.
  • Previous exposure to financial budgets.
  Please forward a detailed CV.

Desired Skills:

  • Infection Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

About The Employer:

Private hospital client requires an Infection Control Co-ordinator to aid and assist hospital employees in the management of prevention, identification and control of infections in patients and staff.

