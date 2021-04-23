Infection Control Coordinator (Jhb)

Key responsibilities:

Plan, develop and implement an infection control programme for the hospital using basic infection control standards.

Aid and assist all hospital employees in managing the prevention, identification and control of infections in patients and staff.

Responsible to the hospital manager for reporting on a regular basis all infections in the hospital.

Review of environmental hygiene, cleanliness, the care of linen and waste on a regular basis and document results for discussion with hospital management.

Key requirements:

Updated registration with the South African Nursing Council as a registered nurse.

Infection control diploma OR trained candidates.

At least 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role.

Intermediate computer literacy required.

Previous exposure to financial budgets.

Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

Infection Control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

About The Employer:

