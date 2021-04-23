Infection Control Coordinator (Jhb)

Key responsibilities:
- Plan, develop and implement an infection control programme for the hospital using basic infection control standards.
- Aid and assist all hospital employees in managing the prevention, identification and control of infections in patients and staff.
- Responsible to the hospital manager for reporting on a regular basis all infections in the hospital.
- Review of environmental hygiene, cleanliness, the care of linen and waste on a regular basis and document results for discussion with hospital management.
Key requirements:
- Updated registration with the South African Nursing Council as a registered nurse.
- Infection control diploma OR trained candidates.
- At least 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role.
- Intermediate computer literacy required.
- Previous exposure to financial budgets.
- Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- Infection Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council
About The Employer:
Private hospital client requires an Infection Control Co-ordinator to aid and assist hospital employees in the management of prevention, identification and control of infections in patients and staff.