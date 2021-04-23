Intermediate BI Developer – Cape Town – Up to R780k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Africa’s largest privately owned investment management company whose main focus is in generating long term wealth for its clients through innovative methods is hiring for an incredible Intermediate BI Developer.

The ideal candidate needs to be very detail oriented, self-driven with an appreciation for data driven systems.

You will be required to Build ETL processes utilizing SSIS and DTS, including FTP data from remote location, transform it, mart it to data warehouse and provide proper error handling and alerting; Configure and maintain Report Manager and Report Server for SSRS; Use SSIS to extract the data from different data sources, transform the data to have similar relationships and load the data into one source and more…

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in Information Sciences or related technical discipline

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.

5- 8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential

Experience with data integration, validation, and reconciliation (SSIS, C#, Scala)

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, Qlikview or similar)

Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous.

Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures

Working experience with design and development of data marts and data warehouses

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions.

Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage.

Experience with Jira and GITLab would be an advantage.

Exposure to PostgreSQL and PowerBI would be an advantage.

Knowledge of Angular design and development practices

Knowledge of NodeJS design and development practices

Knowledge of MongoDB design and development practices

Experience with creating self-contained, reusable, and testable components.

Experience with enterprise deployment pipeline and source control best practice

Experience with writing comprehensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks.

Reference Number for this position is NN51974 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R780K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

