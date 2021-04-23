Intermediate Developer

Skills and experience required:

  • At least 4+ years .NET development experience:
  • Advanced C#.net development experience – minimum 2 years
  • Experience using C#.net 4.0 or C#.net 4.5
  • Strong ASP.NET coding experience
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • HTML, Jscript and CSS
  • Experience in MVC and Entity Frameworks advantageous
  • Angular typescript

Experience advantageous but not required:

  • Visual Studio 2010 or higher
  • MVC
  • Entity Frameworks

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

Desired Skills:

  • .net
  • C#.net
  • ASP.Net
  • MS SQL

