Intermediate Developer

Skills and experience required:
- At least 4+ years .NET development experience:
- Advanced C#.net development experience – minimum 2 years
- Experience using C#.net 4.0 or C#.net 4.5
- Strong ASP.NET coding experience
- Good MS SQL design and programming experience
- HTML, Jscript and CSS
- Experience in MVC and Entity Frameworks advantageous
- Angular typescript
Experience advantageous but not required:
- Visual Studio 2010 or higher
- MVC
- Entity Frameworks
Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:
- Insurance
- Accounting
- Financial
Desired Skills:
- .net
- C#.net
- ASP.Net
- MS SQL