Intermediate Developer

Skills and experience required:

At least 4+ years .NET development experience:

Advanced C#.net development experience – minimum 2 years

Experience using C#.net 4.0 or C#.net 4.5

Strong ASP.NET coding experience

Good MS SQL design and programming experience

HTML, Jscript and CSS

Experience in MVC and Entity Frameworks advantageous

Angular typescript

Experience advantageous but not required:

Visual Studio 2010 or higher

MVC

Entity Frameworks

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

Insurance

Accounting

Financial

Desired Skills:

.net

C#.net

ASP.Net

MS SQL

