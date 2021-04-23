Internal Sales

We require a presentable and professional automotive Internal Parts Salesperson to join our
Sales team at our branch in Old North Coast Road.
The successful candidate must have excellent knowledge of all automotive aftermarket spares and brands.
Qualification:
Matric
Computer Literacy in MS Office
Min 5 years experience within the motor industry
Knowledge of motor parts and spares is essential
Code 8 driver license
Responsibilities and Roles:
- Accurate processing of orders.
- Assisting customers to identify and source parts.
- Promoting and supporting online sales.
- Remain up to date with changes in the trade by doing research.
- Sells products services to repair the problem and meet the customer’sneeds.
- Assist in keeping parts department clean and orderly.
- Record all sales and/or customer transactions that occur.
- Provide service technicians with parts as required.
- Assist with Parts Manager in merchandising displays.
- Maintains the retail sale floor and displays to meet or exceed the dealershipsstandards and today’s customer satisfaction.
- When working at the parts counter, follows prescribed cash, credit, and check processing procedures.
- Processes cores, warranties, and newreturn merchandise as required at a point of sale.
- All other ad-hoc duties as required
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Parts and Accesories
- Automotive
- Customer Care
- Attention to detail
- Quotations
- Pricing
- Invoicing
- Stock Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Client based in North Coast Road, Durban is a specialist in Automotive Accessories
and Spares.