Internal Sales

We require a presentable and professional automotive Internal Parts Salesperson to join our

Sales team at our branch in Old North Coast Road.

The successful candidate must have excellent knowledge of all automotive aftermarket spares and brands.

Qualification:

Matric

Computer Literacy in MS Office

Min 5 years experience within the motor industry

Knowledge of motor parts and spares is essential

Code 8 driver license

Responsibilities and Roles:

Accurate processing of orders.

Assisting customers to identify and source parts.

Promoting and supporting online sales.

Remain up to date with changes in the trade by doing research.

Sells products services to repair the problem and meet the customer’sneeds.

Assist in keeping parts department clean and orderly.

Record all sales and/or customer transactions that occur.

Provide service technicians with parts as required.

Assist with Parts Manager in merchandising displays.

Maintains the retail sale floor and displays to meet or exceed the dealershipsstandards and today’s customer satisfaction.

When working at the parts counter, follows prescribed cash, credit, and check processing procedures.

Processes cores, warranties, and newreturn merchandise as required at a point of sale.

All other ad-hoc duties as required

Desired Skills:

Sales

Parts and Accesories

Automotive

Customer Care

Attention to detail

Quotations

Pricing

Invoicing

Stock Control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Client based in North Coast Road, Durban is a specialist in Automotive Accessories

and Spares.

Learn more/Apply for this position