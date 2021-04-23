Internal Sales / Assistant to the Sales Director

A well-established Confectionery Manufacturing Company requires the above to assist and support the Sales Director in the operations of the Company.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Previous experience having worked in an Internal Sales / Sales Assistant or related role within a Manufacturing or Distribution or FMCG Company is essential.
- The successful candidate must have excellent administration and organisational skills.
- Must be computer literate with good Excel skills as well as good PowerPoint skills.
- Must have excellent people skills as you will be interacting with Junior and Senior Staff and Management within the Company.
- Must be disciplined and self-motivated and able to work on their own.
- The successful candidate must have attention to detail.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Reply to sales emails, capture and send out quotations to customers, collate documents etc.
- Assist the Sales Director with all administration and sales operational functions within the Company.
- Liaise with all Staff and Senior Management coordinating and ensuring they are all actioned promptly.
- Collate various information regarding Customer queries and sales presentations of products and compile a PowerPoint presentation.
- Collate and prepare Excel spreadsheets regarding pricing and various other product details.
- Interact and liaise with Customers when required to do so.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.