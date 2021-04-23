Internal Sales / Assistant to the Sales Director

Apr 23, 2021

A well-established Confectionery Manufacturing Company requires the above to assist and support the Sales Director in the operations of the Company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous experience having worked in an Internal Sales / Sales Assistant or related role within a Manufacturing or Distribution or FMCG Company is essential.
  • The successful candidate must have excellent administration and organisational skills.
  • Must be computer literate with good Excel skills as well as good PowerPoint skills.
  • Must have excellent people skills as you will be interacting with Junior and Senior Staff and Management within the Company.
  • Must be disciplined and self-motivated and able to work on their own.
  • The successful candidate must have attention to detail.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Reply to sales emails, capture and send out quotations to customers, collate documents etc.
  • Assist the Sales Director with all administration and sales operational functions within the Company.
  • Liaise with all Staff and Senior Management coordinating and ensuring they are all actioned promptly.
  • Collate various information regarding Customer queries and sales presentations of products and compile a PowerPoint presentation.
  • Collate and prepare Excel spreadsheets regarding pricing and various other product details.
  • Interact and liaise with Customers when required to do so.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

