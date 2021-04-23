Internal Sales / Assistant to the Sales Director

A well-established Confectionery Manufacturing Company requires the above to assist and support the Sales Director in the operations of the Company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked in an Internal Sales / Sales Assistant or related role within a Manufacturing or Distribution or FMCG Company is essential.

The successful candidate must have excellent administration and organisational skills.

Must be computer literate with good Excel skills as well as good PowerPoint skills.

Must have excellent people skills as you will be interacting with Junior and Senior Staff and Management within the Company.

Must be disciplined and self-motivated and able to work on their own.

The successful candidate must have attention to detail.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Reply to sales emails, capture and send out quotations to customers, collate documents etc.

Assist the Sales Director with all administration and sales operational functions within the Company.

Liaise with all Staff and Senior Management coordinating and ensuring they are all actioned promptly.

Collate various information regarding Customer queries and sales presentations of products and compile a PowerPoint presentation.

Collate and prepare Excel spreadsheets regarding pricing and various other product details.

Interact and liaise with Customers when required to do so.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position