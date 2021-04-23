MANAGER: INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY at Armscor Dockyard

DY20910

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage, plan, direct and coordinate the Information Technology section during the provision of a comprehensive ICT service to the Dockyard. These include service desk and network support, server and management of the IT stores and to liaise with other ICT functions in Armscor.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

To plan and coordinate the design, implementation and management of the end user environment and IT stores.

Analyse IT project requirements and compile required budget.

To provide and maintain a call management system.

To provide and maintain an IT configuration management system.

To provide input to, negotiate and manage performance to Service Level Agreements (SLA’s).

To ensure the quality of service and operations in accordance with the agreed SLA’s.

To participate in the Enterprise Architecture process for the selection of IT infrastructure and solutions.

To enforce standards, processes, and best practices for service delivery and end user support.

To develop and maintain IT practices and procedures.

To write reports to senior management and peers – specify type and objectives of reports.

Liaison with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the objectives and challenges in the ICT environment are met and dealt with.

To take the lead in solving complex problems in the end user environment.

To support and implement the initiatives as defined in the IT strategy.

To give guidance on analyses and defining of the user/client requirements.

To develop objectives to address client needs through continuous process improvement.

To make decisions relating to end user problem resolution and performance improvements.

To manage end user infrastructure related and internal IT projects.

Manage corporate IT equipment and their replacement cycles in accordance to replace life cycles and motivate the required budget and roll out approval.

To co-manage the corporate IT disaster recovery procedure and contract.

To develop, implement and maintain procedures and practices in support of the ITIL framework methodologies within the end user environment.

To oversee the continuous renewal of the ICT software solutions.

COMPETENCIES AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

B Degree in Information Management/Computer Science.

Programming / Network Controller Course.

Minimum 5 years’ post qualification experience.

Minimum 2 years’ management experience.

Experience as service server engineer will be an advantage.

MCSE registration.

Closing date: 07 MAY 2021

Late applications will not be considered, and correspondence is limited to short-listed candidates.

Short-listed candidates will be subject to psychometric assessment, reference checking, verification of personal data, and security clearance as part of the selection process.

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of user profile management in the varying roles within the enterprise and to how this interacts with IT architecture

Ability to configure manage and maintain HP workstations laptops and printers in an enterprise Environment

Knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems

Knowledge of varying roles within the user profile management

Knowledge of Active Directory Computer Hardware and Software

About The Employer:

In line with Armscor’s commitment to complying with the Employment Equity Act, No 55 of 1998, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

