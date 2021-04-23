Marketing Manager at Mancosa

This is a really exciting opportunity to step into a Mid-Senior level marketing role within South Africaâ€™s largest private distance education provider – MANCOSA, which is a member of Africaâ€™s largest and first pan African private higher education network. The incumbent will be responsible for managing all marketing (offline, online, email, CRM) efforts across MANCOSA, with priority focuses on growing awareness, demand, lead generation, conversion, brand development and brand building of the MANCOSA brand across the continent. Lead a team of 3 direct reports, and work closely with the Enrolment Managers across the regions, together with internal functions such as Graduation, Academics and Employability teams to drive marketing initiatives across the institution. Manage and ensure world class delivery from the media agency, PR agency, digital agency & CRM partner by analysing data and insights to sharpen daily execution. A â€œnever say dieâ€ attitude needs to be the ethos of the Marketing Manager as they need to herald and continuously strive for incremental improvement within their team and with their partners. This role requires a curious individual, who is constantly unearthing opportunities and solving problems quickly and efficiently, whilst having a good appreciation and understanding of the importance of data that fuels growth in a business. The successful individual will be exposed to global best practice in higher education and will work with C suite executives that have global and local experience spanning many industries, and this will ensure that for a career focused individual they will be receiving the necessary professional development and challenge that they need to grow and progress themselves.

Key Responsibilities and Duties of the Roleâ— Focus as a priority on the strategy, the communication & media campaigns (and the rigorous execution thereof) to boost awareness, demand and increase volumes of high quality student leads. Full funnel leads management and solid working understanding of CRM systems will be advantageousâ— Co-conceptualise and develop the overall TTL marketing and PR strategy and develop, coordinate and execute marketing and PR plans against the marketing planâ— Consumer Understanding: Conduct internal, market and competitor research and analysis to determine market requirements to better understand and anticipate the needs and wants of existing and prospective studentsâ— Data analytics & comprehension: Understand key marketing & CRM performance metrics and tracking tools to provide market research, forecasts, competitive analyses, campaign results, and consumer trends in order to translate results into actionable insights. This requires a hands on approach to data to unlock pivots and amendments required to ensure that campaign delivery is optimised throughout the campaign. â— Co-manage the marketing budget to ensure expenditure is in line with approved annual budgets and deliver a consistent improvement on ROI. â— Establish and build relationships with media partners and agencies (creative, media, digital, CRM and PR)â— Help facilitate and execute on brand building and enrollment focused events (including career fairs, bespoke on campus events and webinars)â— Champion and seek out opportunities to build the MANCOSA brandâ— Produce concise and insightful reports and dashboards for Managementâ— Design and implement a strong B2B strategy that will create new opportunities and strengthen existing relationships with a key focus on growth of student numbers

Behavioural Attributes and CompetenciesAt MANCOSA we actively encourage the right attitude combined with the right behavioural attributes to prior experienceOur students are professional, intelligent and driven and expect service excellence from us, so we value both intellectual and emotional intelligence in our people. â— A growth mindset and a â€œcan-doâ€ attitude. People with a growth mindset â€œtend to thrive on challenges and embrace failure as a mechanism for learning and developmentâ€. They constantly question the world and their place within it, and look for opportunities to improve themselves and their environments around themâ— Constant curiosity and hunger for learningâ— Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a critical enabler to the role as brand ambassador of MANCOSAâ— Professionalism, patience and kindness. Dealing with diverse personalities on a daily basis can be taxing, and it takes a special person to keep calm, cheerful and approachableâ— Ability to work in a team, and endure pressureâ— A passion for education is critical. Skills and Qualificationsâ— Marketing degree or similar qualificationâ— At least 6-8 yearsâ€™ experience in Marketing, with at least 2 years as a Marketing Manager with direct reports or 3-4 years as a Senior Brand Manager. Candidates with experience in brand development, digital marketing, SEO marketing, content marketing, email marketing, drip feed marketing, Google analytics and experience plus appreciation for data analysis will have preferenceâ— Demonstration of continuous learning via completing online short coursesâ— Evidence of internal and external stakeholder engagementâ— Highly inclusive and professional stakeholder management skillsâ— Proven ability to plan and manage budgetsâ— Excellent team player, communication, and decision-making skillsâ— High competency in project and change management is advantageousâ— Experience in services marketing and full funnel leads management will be advantageous

