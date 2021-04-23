Medical Technologist (FTC/ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Medical Technologist (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Background

MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.

These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.

Main purpose of the job

Manage/maintain the MRU Laboratory. Perform laboratory investigations, taking full responsibility for the results produced as well as the interpretation thereof, storage, IQC/EQA and shipments

Location

MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site

Key performance areas

Prepare, run and record laboratory test results

Laboratory administration

Quality Control

Storage and shipment of specimens

Required minimum education and training

Diploma in Biomedical Technology

Registration with Health Professions Council of South Africa (Medical Technologist)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) certification

Accuracy and attention to detail

Clinical research experience will be an advantage

Good experience with MS Office packages

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years of laboratory experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 03 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position