Monitoring and Evaluation Data Capturer

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric and tertiary qualification in Secretarial or Administration
- 5 years + successful previous experience as a Data Capturer within a Monitoring and Evaluations Department
- Willingness to travel
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Conduct all administrative preparation for Monitoring and Evaluation training
- Process requisitions for payments, accommodation, travel
- Distribute letters and documents to relevant stakeholders
- Maintain an up to date and accurate filing system
- Monitor and control office stationery
- Assist in typing documents, minutes and letters for the department.
