Monitoring and Evaluation Data Capturer

Apr 23, 2021

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric and tertiary qualification in Secretarial or Administration
  • 5 years + successful previous experience as a Data Capturer within a Monitoring and Evaluations Department
  • Willingness to travel

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Conduct all administrative preparation for Monitoring and Evaluation training
  • Process requisitions for payments, accommodation, travel
  • Distribute letters and documents to relevant stakeholders
  • Maintain an up to date and accurate filing system
  • Monitor and control office stationery
  • Assist in typing documents, minutes and letters for the department.

