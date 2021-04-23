Monitoring and Evaluation Data Capturer

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric and tertiary qualification in Secretarial or Administration

5 years + successful previous experience as a Data Capturer within a Monitoring and Evaluations Department

Willingness to travel

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conduct all administrative preparation for Monitoring and Evaluation training

Process requisitions for payments, accommodation, travel

Distribute letters and documents to relevant stakeholders

Maintain an up to date and accurate filing system

Monitor and control office stationery

Assist in typing documents, minutes and letters for the department.

