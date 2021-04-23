Nurse at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To providesupport in order to execute basic medical examinations for risk assessment and underwriting purposes, through the execution of predefined objectives.

Minimum Qualifications

Matric.

Registered or Enrolled Nurse through SANC.

Nursing Diploma or Equivalent.

Valid Driver’s License.

Valid SANC Certificate.

Minimum Experience

Minimum of 2 – 3 years relevant experience, in a similar industry (i.e. Pathology / Insurance).

Outputs

Process

Adhere to and promote strict hygiene standards at all times. Comply with occupational hygiene, health & safety regulations in execution of duties.

Adhere to identified best practices in providing advice and support from a specialist perspective.

Advise on and contribute to the development of procedures and processes within area of specialisation for continued quality and service improvement.

Apply relevant research methodologies, tools and techniques to effectively and purposefully gather information.

Capture results and medical observations on the relevant system and provide accurately interpreted results.

Complete relevant documentation for submission to lab & underwriting and ensure timeous submission of original documentation from the policy holder.

Draw on own technical knowledge and experience to identify and develop solutions to improve operational service & quality.

Escalate unresolved delivery and quality issues to operational management and process owners.

Provide specialist advice & support in area of accountability to ensure that identified solutions and recommendations are appropriate and effective.

To obtain medical examination data (e.g. height, weight, pulses, urine, BP) in an effective and timeous manner as and when requested.

Treat information as private and confidential and do not disclose to any parties unless required to do so by an authorised party.

Customer

Contribute to a TCF service excellence culture, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Finance

Adhere to specified policies, standards and procedures to prevent and reduce wastage of financial resources and escalate associated risks.

Learning and Growth

Contribute to the successful implementation of change initiatives by providing support in area of specialisation.

Interact proactively with others for the purpose of continuous knowledge sharing; and integration of own new knowledge.

Participate in specialist communities of practice and contribute positively to own and organisational knowledge improvement.

Governance

Comply to governance, compliance, integrity & ethics processes and procedures in area of specialisation and continuously identify and escalate risks.

Competencies

Technical Competencies

Reporting and Interpretation (Basic)

Customer Advice (Technical) (Basic)

Industry Related Knowledge (Nursing) (Proficient)

Knowledge of the healthcare system (Basic)

Underwriting process (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Basic)

Professional/Technical learning (Basic)

Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)

