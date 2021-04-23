Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner – Sasolburg.
Min Requirements that will get your application considered:
– Diploma in General Nursing / OHN Science
– Certificate: Audiometric Techniques, Dispensing, Spirometry, First Aid L3, BLS for Healthcare Providers.
– Registered with SANC as a General Nurse AND Audiometry
– SANC – additional qualification in Occupational Health
– Proof of Professional Indemnity cover with Nursing Council (SASOHN)
– Dispensing License and Driver’s license
At least 5 year’s experience as an OHNP in the chemical industry
#nursing #registerednurse #SANC #dispensing
Desired Skills:
- Audiometry
- spirometry
- dispensing
- first aid level 3
- BLS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council
About The Employer:
Leader in chemical industry and plastic manufacturing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- TCOE