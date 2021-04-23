Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner

Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner – Sasolburg.
Min Requirements that will get your application considered:
– Diploma in General Nursing / OHN Science
– Certificate: Audiometric Techniques, Dispensing, Spirometry, First Aid L3, BLS for Healthcare Providers.
– Registered with SANC as a General Nurse AND Audiometry
– SANC – additional qualification in Occupational Health
– Proof of Professional Indemnity cover with Nursing Council (SASOHN)
– Dispensing License and Driver’s license

At least 5 year’s experience as an OHNP in the chemical industry

Desired Skills:

  • Audiometry
  • spirometry
  • dispensing
  • first aid level 3
  • BLS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

About The Employer:

Leader in chemical industry and plastic manufacturing

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • TCOE

