Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner

Occupational Health Nurse Practitioner – Sasolburg.

Min Requirements that will get your application considered:

– Diploma in General Nursing / OHN Science

– Certificate: Audiometric Techniques, Dispensing, Spirometry, First Aid L3, BLS for Healthcare Providers.

– Registered with SANC as a General Nurse AND Audiometry

– SANC – additional qualification in Occupational Health

– Proof of Professional Indemnity cover with Nursing Council (SASOHN)

– Dispensing License and Driver’s license

At least 5 year’s experience as an OHNP in the chemical industry

Desired Skills:

Audiometry

spirometry

dispensing

first aid level 3

BLS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

About The Employer:

Leader in chemical industry and plastic manufacturing

Employer & Job Benefits:

TCOE

