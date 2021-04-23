Onboading Specialist/Manager – Investment Industry

Onboarding Specialist/Manager

Remuneration package Senior Level – highly negotiable, depending on experience, qualifications etc.

Onboarding of clients has become a specialized function within a business. The depth of knowledge required to comply with the Regulator and all the requirements has become immense, especially around the onboarding of entities.

Understand all the various types of structures and entities

Have complete full insight to be able to analyze these structures to identify the UBO / warm body depth of where to end the investigation etc.

Make firm decisions based on the knowledge/ experience,

Existing processes needs to be evaluated and the needs for system development need to be identified with the view to automate as much as possible. Process engineering is therefore key. Training and upskilling of the existing team just as important.

KEY RELATIONS

Internally: Onboarding team, Compliance, Legal, Advice Ops teams; Training team; Advisors and assistants, IT, Business Unit Leaders

Externally: External suppliers, Regulator like FSCA, ASISA

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant tertiary qualification (Law)

Legal background/understanding around specifically entities

Project management courses and experience (advantageous)

In-depth knowledge of the following:

FICA

RMCP policy

Onboarding

AML and Risk rating

Structures and ability to look through the structures

Entities

Identifying warm body/ UBO’s

Ability to look through

FATCA and CRS

Offshore jurisdictions and entities

Different jurisdictions

DELIVERABLES:

With the product owner develop an Onboarding team that functions optimally with as much automation as possible, i.e. process engineering with view to automation. This would mean:

Evaluating existing processes and develop new ones

Help with the implementation of updated processes and monitor them

As project manager, head up a team to move offshore structures into various alternatives eg transferring from one offshore structure to another (various new structures). Fielding of questions. Working with data, tax, and fiduciary knowledge,

To facilitate decisions made around identifying warm bodies/structures, i.e., to be the knowledge

Be the crucial body in decision making process re structures and entities and handle possible conflict.

Engaging with Compliance around decisions being made, including document requirements and methodologies

To ensure all processes and system development are aligned with requirements

To train and upskill and evaluate the Onboarding team.

Interact with Compliance and share knowledge/experience relative to what is happening in industry

We are looking for relevant experience (ref to role above) and a Legal Qualification (not negotiable).

Desired Skills:

ref to requirements above

