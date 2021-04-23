Personal Assistant at Massmart

Summary

To support the General Manager and the Senior Manager Committee with all operational strategic activities and administration. Perform duties within scope of corporate objectives and policies to accomplish assigned goals

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Budget Management

Authorize office purchases

Stationery management

Manage travel budget for Exco

Reconciliation of credit card statements

Management of Travel

Manage all travel arrangements and reconciliations for Exco and ancillary

Control of expenditure

Conference management

Customer Support

Liaison with stores in dealing with customer complaints for both Massmart and Makro

Complaint resolution and logging of complaints at an Exec level

Relationship Management

Ensure appropriate service levels are attained in respect to internal and external customers

Ensure corporate brand is promoted and maintained in line with the corporate strategy

Administration

Diary Management

Typing of all correspondence from the office of the General Manager

Maintenance of the General Manager’s confidential correspondence and filing

Manage boardroom booking

Preparation for reviews

Manage General Manager’s emails

Food forum pack collation

Manage leave

Consolidation, preparation and distribution of Board Packs

Consolidation and distribution of reports

Any administrative duty requested by Exco

Teamwork and Self-Management

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Demonstrate consistent application of group and company procedures and policies

Plan and priorities, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Relevant tertiary qualification

Secretarial Certificate or Diploma

Minimum 2-5 years’ experience with 8 years’ experience at a senior role in dealing with a Senior Manager level

Competencies & Skills

Communication Skills

Strong Administration Skills

Planning, Organizing and Control

Knowledge of Store process

Manage and Motivate staff member

The position requires trust and honesty and that entails the handling of cash and/or finances, which includes but is not limited to, the handling, administering, processing and distribution of the Company’s monetary resources such as its stock in trade or merchandise

Live the values

Judgment

Customer/Member Centered

Planning & Improvement

Influence and Communicate

Adaptability

Culture, Diversity & Inclusion

Service to the customer

Respect for the individual

Excellence in all we do

Integrity

Desired Skills:

Customer Skills

Administrative Support

Diary management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

5 to 10 years Personal Assistant

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

