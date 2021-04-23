Personal Assistant at Massmart

Summary
To support the General Manager and the Senior Manager Committee with all operational strategic activities and administration. Perform duties within scope of corporate objectives and policies to accomplish assigned goals
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Budget Management
- Authorize office purchases
- Stationery management
- Manage travel budget for Exco
- Reconciliation of credit card statements
Management of Travel
- Manage all travel arrangements and reconciliations for Exco and ancillary
- Control of expenditure
- Conference management
Customer Support
- Liaison with stores in dealing with customer complaints for both Massmart and Makro
- Complaint resolution and logging of complaints at an Exec level
Relationship Management
- Ensure appropriate service levels are attained in respect to internal and external customers
- Ensure corporate brand is promoted and maintained in line with the corporate strategy
Administration
- Diary Management
- Typing of all correspondence from the office of the General Manager
- Maintenance of the General Manager’s confidential correspondence and filing
- Manage boardroom booking
- Preparation for reviews
- Manage General Manager’s emails
- Food forum pack collation
- Manage leave
- Consolidation, preparation and distribution of Board Packs
- Consolidation and distribution of reports
- Any administrative duty requested by Exco
Teamwork and Self-Management
- Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
- Demonstrate consistent application of group and company procedures and policies
- Plan and priorities, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Secretarial Certificate or Diploma
- Minimum 2-5 years’ experience with 8 years’ experience at a senior role in dealing with a Senior Manager level
Competencies & Skills
- Communication Skills
- Strong Administration Skills
- Planning, Organizing and Control
- Knowledge of Store process
- Manage and Motivate staff member
- The position requires trust and honesty and that entails the handling of cash and/or finances, which includes but is not limited to, the handling, administering, processing and distribution of the Company’s monetary resources such as its stock in trade or merchandise
- Live the values
- Judgment
- Customer/Member Centered
- Planning & Improvement
- Influence and Communicate
- Adaptability
- Culture, Diversity & Inclusion
- Service to the customer
- Respect for the individual
- Excellence in all we do
- Integrity
Desired Skills:
- Customer Skills
- Administrative Support
- Diary management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 5 to 10 years Personal Assistant
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma