Portfolio Accountant at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To be responsible for ensuring the correct costs and benefits allocated across the portfolio are fully understood in order to determine an accurate Return on Investment and thus influence the book-of-work and future strategy of the Bank.
Experience
Minimum:
- A registered CA(SA) / CIMA with 4 years (excluding articles) relevant experience
- 7 years relevant experience if not a CA(SA)/CIMA
- Relevant experience include;
- Building a function / practice from the beginning (i.e. new initiative/department)
- Costing experience, having performed a similar role (i.e. costing projects to support decision making and prioritisation).
- Driving the implementation of new processes.
- Budgeting and Forecasting experience (as well as tracking actuals).
- Achieving objectives through collaboration and use of cross functional resources.
- Applying systems thinking
Ideal:
- Evaluating financials across a group
Qualification
Minimum
- Grade 12 National Certificate/Vocational
- A degree in Accounting or Financial Management
- A post graduate degree in Accounting, Financial Management or CA(SA) / CIMA is preferred
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Forecasting and budgeting principles and practices
- Financial models
- Relationship management
- Analysis – methods and principles
- Costing
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank operating environment
- Previous experience performing a similar role
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Decision making skills
Competencies
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Brendon de Klerk