Postilion SDK Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

• Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical Postilion SDK specification and artefacts

• Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

• Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

Experience

• Min:

At least 4 – 6 years’ relevant experience in:

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Postilion SDK

Ã¯û€šÂ§ JAVA SDK

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2), AND

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch), AND

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration), AND

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Security (MAC, DES/TDES/DUKPT, Private public pair, security key hierarchy, HSM)

Proven experience in systems architecture / design

• Ideal:

o A relevant post-graduate degree in IT

o Valued requirements include:

Ã¯û€šÂ§ ATM App

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Term App ISO

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Real Time Framework

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Merchant Settlement

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Post Card

Ã¯û€šÂ§ SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Crystal Reports

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Bancs Node

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Postilion Office

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

• Min:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

Postilion SDK

JAVA SDK

Card transaction based switching, routing, clearing and settlement

Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)

EMV

IT Systems Development

System Architectural design principles & application

System analysis and design

Standards and governance

• Ideal:

Understanding of:

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

