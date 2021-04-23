Postilion SDK Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
• Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical Postilion SDK specification and artefacts
• Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
• Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.
Experience
• Min:
At least 4 – 6 years’ relevant experience in:
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Postilion SDK
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ JAVA SDK
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2), AND
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch), AND
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration), AND
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Security (MAC, DES/TDES/DUKPT, Private public pair, security key hierarchy, HSM)
- Proven experience in systems architecture / design
• Ideal:
o A relevant post-graduate degree in IT
o Valued requirements include:
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ ATM App
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Term App ISO
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Real Time Framework
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Merchant Settlement
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Post Card
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Crystal Reports
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Bancs Node
- Ã¯û€šÂ§ Postilion Office
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
• Min:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- Postilion SDK
- JAVA SDK
- Card transaction based switching, routing, clearing and settlement
- Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
- EMV
- IT Systems Development
- System Architectural design principles & application
- System analysis and design
- Standards and governance
• Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- TCP / IP network principles
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.