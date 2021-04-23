Postilion SDK Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

• Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical Postilion SDK specification and artefacts
• Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
• Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

Experience

• Min:

At least 4 – 6 years’ relevant experience in:

  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Postilion SDK
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ JAVA SDK
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2), AND
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch), AND
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration), AND
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Security (MAC, DES/TDES/DUKPT, Private public pair, security key hierarchy, HSM)
  • Proven experience in systems architecture / design

• Ideal:
o A relevant post-graduate degree in IT
o Valued requirements include:

  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ ATM App
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Term App ISO
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Real Time Framework
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Merchant Settlement
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Post Card
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Crystal Reports
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Bancs Node
  • Ã¯û€šÂ§ Postilion Office

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

• Min:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

  • Postilion SDK
  • JAVA SDK
  • Card transaction based switching, routing, clearing and settlement
  • Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
  • EMV
  • IT Systems Development
  • System Architectural design principles & application
  • System analysis and design
  • Standards and governance

• Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • TCP / IP network principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

