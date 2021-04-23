Product Owner: Platform

A well established Commercial Bank in Sandton is looking for an experienced Product Owner: Platform to join their fast growing team.

Role Description:

To translate the vision for development of competitive solutions in support of the Bank’s Business Banking’s business objectives.

To facilitate the delivery of Business Banking solutions to deliver a world-class client experience for business clients.

Identify unmet client needs and design products / solutions / features to develop new revenue streams.

Responsible for the design of products and solutions which are complex and prominent profile, critical to deliver the desired Business Banking client experience.

The incumbent is involved in market research, prior to conducting a business viability study and finalising the product/solution design.

Leads the formulation agenda and strategic direction on large scale, complex projects.

Manages internal and external stakeholders to ensure the successful launch of products / solutions in the market.

Provides project activation support and building capability to support the strategic agenda.

Responsible for risk management, legal compliance, quality issues and talent development.

Key Performance Areas:

Research and investigate competitor offerings / solutions as well as local and international developments and trends in terms of business banking focus areas, with particular focus from an onboarding, cross-sell and self-service perspectives.

Design a simple, standardised product offering for the Bank’s Business by refining and leveraging the Bank product suite, forms, process and capabilities, adopting the same product standards and principles as the Bank’s Retail Division.

Ensure the business banking client experience remain true to the Bank’s fundamentals: simplicity, accessibility, affordability and personalised service.

Deliver a digitally led, paperless, virtual, frictionless financial products, solutions and features with self-service origination, digital and / or automated fulfilment and instant, one-tap after sales client support and service.

Manage and prioritise the product backlog.

Contribute to business efficiency by identifying improvement opportunities.

Identify and track benefits in order to maximise business and client value.

Liaise and communicate with all relevant delivery teams and business area

Track, measure and analyse client behaviour and revenue drivers.

Establish and manage business relationships with key partners to ensure a competitive offer that will enable clients access to their full financial solution set across Transact, Save, Credit and Insure.

Minimum Knowledge Required:

Business Banking product and processes expertise

Agile product development lifecycle

Applicable regulatory requirements: CPA; POPIA; FICA

In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking (i.e., productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Ideal Knowledge:

Knowledge of transactional, payment, cash and deposit-related financial solutions aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises

Project Management methodologies (Agile, DevOps, etc.)

Continuous improvement best practices (Lean, 6-Sigma, Theory of constraints, PDCA, etc.)

Banking business model

Minimum Experience Required:

5 years retail banking experience at product development level

Experience of business transactions and payments

Translating corporate strategies and objectives into initiatives and / or projects

Agile product development lifecycle

Ideal Experience Required:

Business Banking product experience at product development level

Experience of digital product and/or electronic channel management will be advantageous

Initiation and implementation of revenue growth initiatives

Enabling business strategies and objectives into business benefits

Initiation and implementation of innovative concepts

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

