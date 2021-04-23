Project Assistant (FTC – ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Project Assistant (FTC – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Background

MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.

These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.

Main purpose of the job

To provide support and assist in research project activities according to Good Clinical Practice (GCP), the study protocol, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Perform activities related to data collection including participant recruitment and retention

Administering informed consent

Conducting interviews, transcribing, translating and reviewing data and study information

Assist with participant reimbursements

Ordering of project supplies and ensuring high-quality data management

HIV testing and counseling

Location

MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site

Key performance areas

Recruitment and screening of participants

Retention of participants

Administering informed consent

Interviewing participants

Maintenance of records/documents

Data capturing

Administration

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Computer Literate

Valid Driver’s license

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Excellent interpersonal skills are required for this position

Experience related to HIV and reproductive health is also essential

Also required for this position are good communication skills and the ability to interact with a variety of stakeholders, including experience liaising with multi-cultural and multi-country teams

Applicant must have project administration skills and experience with strict compliance to protocols

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office is mandatory

The successful applicant must be able to work under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines while being self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

The successful incumbent will be skilled in multi-tasking, will be tactful, respectful and always willing to adhere to the strictest confidentiality standards

A valid GCP certification

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-year of working experience in a research environment

Experience in undertaking fieldwork, research data collection, HIV counseling and testing certification

Excellent interpersonal and interviewing skills, with the ability to interact with a variety of stakeholders, are essential

Excellent attention to data quality and finely tuned task management skills are essential

Proficient in English and Zulu

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 03 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

