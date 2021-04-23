Project Development Manager – Renewable Energy

Eager to be part of the movement toward the greater utilization of sustainable energy globally?

Is this you?

You enjoy being part of multiple phases within multiple projects and depending on the market and business model this means that tasks could include site selection, land acquisition, plant layout, permitting and the commercial negotiations for the sale of equity and procurement of goods/services. All covering the development phase through financial close to construction support.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Ultimately, you will project manage multiple projects from different technologies in various stages of development, making sure they are completed within budget and on time. You will help identify new project sites, be involved in landowner negotiations and the project budget not to mention support the different sales teams in project development tasks. If experienced in business development that would be a wonderful advantage as well as the ability to take on team lead abilities. There is scope for development and growth within this role. *This description of responsibilities is not exhaustive.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will join a world known renewable energy leader with a number of technologies within their portfolio; wind, solar and hybrid projects. Cape Town will be your home and travelling to different areas in Africa will be required and possibly visits to Europe (Covid dependent of course).

What you’ll need

To start off with, a relevant degree. Engineering, Business or Natural Science, this of course needs to compliment the suitable experience you have performing a similar function before within the renewable energy industry. An advantage would be your history of managing projects within the REIPPP program. It would be great if you have cash flow modelling experience and previous experience in successfully negotiating land acquisition agreements. An understanding of DEA environmental authorisation assessment process will be appreciated as well within this space.

What you’ll get

The chance to develop the experience you have already gained within this role. In addition, a permanent position within a financially stable, international renewable energy leader. An organization that values their employees and boasts an environment that doesn’t only count you as a number.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Negotiating

Project Management

Cash Flow Modelling

Relationship Building

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

