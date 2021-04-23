QSR Area Manager

A popular QSR is looking for experienced AA Fast Food Area Manager’s for their stores in the Western Cape

Responsibilities

  • Leading of multiple restaurants – typically 6 to 8 Stores, simultaneously
  • Coaching Restaurant Managers to ensure that store gains market share and achieve customer, people and profit objectives
  • Drive customer satisfaction, facilities management, HR management, financial management, Informational management, risk management
  • Sales/ marketing and time management
  • High visibility leadership and coaching
  • Daily store audits with weekly and monthly feedback to managers
  • Regular Restaurant visits
  • Period and quarterly store audit routine
  • Attend Operations meetings and communicate with managers
  • Assist managers to draw up SMART plans
  • Following disciplinary procedures and chairing inquiries (presiding officer)
  • Assist with the opening of new restaurants
  • Build and align and develop team according to company goals
  • Business annual planning (budget for the region)
  • Ensure that stores are profitable
  • Manage the local store marketing done by the Managers
  • Handle suppliers where necessary
  • Handle escalated customer complaints
  • Head Office inspections to ensure store is running operational
  • Succession planning, people planning and benching staff for senior positionsRequirements:
  • Only AA candidates will be considered
  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Relevant Business Management Diploma or Degree is not negotiable
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Area Manager with Fast Food stores. Managing multiple stores at the same time (6 stores minimum)
  • Previous Area Manager experience with KFC, Nandos, Barcello’s, Steers, Debonairs or similar QSR is preferred
  • Micros/GAAP POS experience
  • Valid Driver’s license
  • Own reliable transport
  • Must be able to travel regularly
  • SA Citizens Only
  • Salary is dependent on relevant operational experience and skill set

Desired Skills:

  • Staff Management
  • Business Acumen
  • Staff Development
  • Business Plans
  • Monitoring and Evaluation
  • Stock Management
  • supplier management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

QSR based in the Western Cape

