QSR Area Manager

A popular QSR is looking for experienced AA Fast Food Area Manager’s for their stores in the Western Cape
Responsibilities
- Leading of multiple restaurants – typically 6 to 8 Stores, simultaneously
- Coaching Restaurant Managers to ensure that store gains market share and achieve customer, people and profit objectives
- Drive customer satisfaction, facilities management, HR management, financial management, Informational management, risk management
- Sales/ marketing and time management
- High visibility leadership and coaching
- Daily store audits with weekly and monthly feedback to managers
- Regular Restaurant visits
- Period and quarterly store audit routine
- Attend Operations meetings and communicate with managers
- Assist managers to draw up SMART plans
- Following disciplinary procedures and chairing inquiries (presiding officer)
- Assist with the opening of new restaurants
- Build and align and develop team according to company goals
- Business annual planning (budget for the region)
- Ensure that stores are profitable
- Manage the local store marketing done by the Managers
- Handle suppliers where necessary
- Handle escalated customer complaints
- Head Office inspections to ensure store is running operational
- Succession planning, people planning and benching staff for senior positionsRequirements:
- Only AA candidates will be considered
- Matric/Grade 12
- Relevant Business Management Diploma or Degree is not negotiable
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Area Manager with Fast Food stores. Managing multiple stores at the same time (6 stores minimum)
- Previous Area Manager experience with KFC, Nandos, Barcello’s, Steers, Debonairs or similar QSR is preferred
- Micros/GAAP POS experience
- Valid Driver’s license
- Own reliable transport
- Must be able to travel regularly
- SA Citizens Only
- Salary is dependent on relevant operational experience and skill set
Desired Skills:
- Staff Management
- Business Acumen
- Staff Development
- Business Plans
- Monitoring and Evaluation
- Stock Management
- supplier management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
QSR based in the Western Cape