QSR Area Manager

A popular QSR is looking for experienced AA Fast Food Area Manager’s for their stores in the Western Cape

Responsibilities

Leading of multiple restaurants – typically 6 to 8 Stores, simultaneously

Coaching Restaurant Managers to ensure that store gains market share and achieve customer, people and profit objectives

Drive customer satisfaction, facilities management, HR management, financial management, Informational management, risk management

Sales/ marketing and time management

High visibility leadership and coaching

Daily store audits with weekly and monthly feedback to managers

Regular Restaurant visits

Period and quarterly store audit routine

Attend Operations meetings and communicate with managers

Assist managers to draw up SMART plans

Following disciplinary procedures and chairing inquiries (presiding officer)

Assist with the opening of new restaurants

Build and align and develop team according to company goals

Business annual planning (budget for the region)

Ensure that stores are profitable

Manage the local store marketing done by the Managers

Handle suppliers where necessary

Handle escalated customer complaints

Head Office inspections to ensure store is running operational

Succession planning, people planning and benching staff for senior positionsRequirements:

Only AA candidates will be considered

Matric/Grade 12

Relevant Business Management Diploma or Degree is not negotiable

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Area Manager with Fast Food stores. Managing multiple stores at the same time (6 stores minimum)

Previous Area Manager experience with KFC, Nandos, Barcello’s, Steers, Debonairs or similar QSR is preferred

Micros/GAAP POS experience

Valid Driver’s license

Own reliable transport

Must be able to travel regularly

SA Citizens Only

Salary is dependent on relevant operational experience and skill set

Desired Skills:

Staff Management

Business Acumen

Staff Development

Business Plans

Monitoring and Evaluation

Stock Management

supplier management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

QSR based in the Western Cape

